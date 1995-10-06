Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD'95) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423685, 9781483296883

Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD'95)

1st Edition

Editors: J.B. Rawlings
eBook ISBN: 9781483296883
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 6th October 1995
Page Count: 502
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
159.09
135.23
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Selected chapter headings and papers: Chemical Reactors I. Computational fluid dynamics as a tool for chemical reactor optimization (H.-J. Preisigke). Batch Processes I. Neural network based estimators for a batch polymerization reactor (J. Zhang et al.). Poster Papers. Experimental evaluation of a fault detection and identification scheme for chemical processes (P.A.A. Afonso et al.). Plenary Paper III. Optimization in model based control (D.Q. Mayne). Distillation Columns II. Comparison of the separation performances of a multi-effect batch distillation system and a continuous distillation system (S. Hasebe et al.). Batch Processes II. Flexibility analysis of dynamic chemical processes (V.D. Dimitriadis, E.N. Pistikopoulos). Plenary Paper IV. Status and challenges of intelligent plant control (M. Lind). Chemical Reactors IV. pH control in the presence of precipitation equilibria (R.A. Wright, C. Kravaris). Distillation Columns IV. Verification of a distillation column benchmark (A. Koggersbol, S.B. Jorgensen). Author index.

Description

Three important areas of process dynamics and control: chemical reactors, distillation columns and batch processes are the main topics of discussion and evaluation at the IFAC Symposium on Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD '95). This valuable publication was produced from the latest in the series, providing a detailed assessment of developments of key technologies within the field of process dynamics and control.

Readership

For academics and engineers in the field of process dynamics and control.

Details

No. of pages:
502
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483296883

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.B. Rawlings Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.