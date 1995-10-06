Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD'95)
1st Edition
Selected chapter headings and papers: Chemical Reactors I. Computational fluid dynamics as a tool for chemical reactor optimization (H.-J. Preisigke). Batch Processes I. Neural network based estimators for a batch polymerization reactor (J. Zhang et al.). Poster Papers. Experimental evaluation of a fault detection and identification scheme for chemical processes (P.A.A. Afonso et al.). Plenary Paper III. Optimization in model based control (D.Q. Mayne). Distillation Columns II. Comparison of the separation performances of a multi-effect batch distillation system and a continuous distillation system (S. Hasebe et al.). Batch Processes II. Flexibility analysis of dynamic chemical processes (V.D. Dimitriadis, E.N. Pistikopoulos). Plenary Paper IV. Status and challenges of intelligent plant control (M. Lind). Chemical Reactors IV. pH control in the presence of precipitation equilibria (R.A. Wright, C. Kravaris). Distillation Columns IV. Verification of a distillation column benchmark (A. Koggersbol, S.B. Jorgensen). Author index.
Three important areas of process dynamics and control: chemical reactors, distillation columns and batch processes are the main topics of discussion and evaluation at the IFAC Symposium on Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD '95). This valuable publication was produced from the latest in the series, providing a detailed assessment of developments of key technologies within the field of process dynamics and control.
For academics and engineers in the field of process dynamics and control.
J.B. Rawlings Editor
University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin, USA