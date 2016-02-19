Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD+ '92) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080417110, 9781483298771

Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD+ '92)

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the 3rd IFAC Symposium, Maryland, USA, 26-29 April 1992

Editors: J.G. Balchen E.D. Gilles K.V. Waller J.B. Rawlings
eBook ISBN: 9781483298771
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th April 1993
Page Count: 380
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
60.00
51.00
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Survey Papers. Stability criteria for chemical reactors, V. Balakotaiah & D. Kodra. Dynamics and control of distillation columns - a critical survey, S. Skogestad. Modeling and control of polymerization reactors, W. H. Ray. Modeling and control of microelectronics materials processing, T. F. Edgar et al. Chemical Reactors Modelling, Estimation, and Control. A data-based process modeling approach and its applications, S. J. Qin & T. J. McAvoy. Dynamics of a packed bed reactor with reactant recycle, H. Brabrand & S. B. Jorgensen. Adaptive linearizing control of non-isothermal reactors, D. Dochain. Reliable control of chemical processes with a supervisory knowledge-based system, M. R. Basila & A. Cinar. A comparison of strategies for the control of a polypropene reactor, B. Lie & J. G. Balchen. Distillation Columns Modelling, Estimation and Control. An analytical approach to modelling in distillation control, T. Lüder & G. Wozny. Control structures for a sidestream distillation column separating a ternary mixture, A. Koggersbol & S. B. Jorgensen. Feedforward/feedback control of a binary high purity distillation column, J. Broll & H. Gelbe. Combining adaptive and neural control for distillation control, M. Roele & K. Warwick. Batch Processes Modelling, and Control. Discrete-event controlled systems in the chemical processing industry, H. A. Preisig. The design and synthesis of batch/semicontinuous processes, In-Beum Lee et al. Dissolved oxygen control using an automatic tuning PID controller, K. O. Jones et al. Operation strategies for reverse-osmosis membrane fouling in dairy industry, A. J. B. Boxtel & Z. E. H. Otten. General Systems, Modelling, Estimation and Control. Hybrid neural network/algorithmic approaches to system identification, A. F. Konar et al. A nonlinear predictive control strategy based on radial basis function networks, M. Pottmann & D. E. Seborg. Electrovacuum glass quality control system transferring, E. A. Averbukh & A. V. Brodsky. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

In addition to the three main themes: chemical reactors, distillation columns, and batch processes this volume also addresses some of the new trends in dynamics and control methodology such as model based predictive control, new methods for identification of dynamic models, nonlinear control theory and the application of neural networks to identification and control. Provides a useful reference source of the major advances in the field.

Readership

For systems and process control engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
380
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298771

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J.G. Balchen Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Engineering Cybernetics, The Norwegian Institute of Technology, Trondheim, Norway

E.D. Gilles Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Germany

K.V. Waller Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Finland

J.B. Rawlings Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.