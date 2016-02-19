Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors, Distillation Columns and Batch Processes (DYCORD+ '92)

Section headings and selected papers: Survey Papers. Stability criteria for chemical reactors, V. Balakotaiah & D. Kodra. Dynamics and control of distillation columns - a critical survey, S. Skogestad. Modeling and control of polymerization reactors, W. H. Ray. Modeling and control of microelectronics materials processing, T. F. Edgar et al. Chemical Reactors Modelling, Estimation, and Control. A data-based process modeling approach and its applications, S. J. Qin & T. J. McAvoy. Dynamics of a packed bed reactor with reactant recycle, H. Brabrand & S. B. Jorgensen. Adaptive linearizing control of non-isothermal reactors, D. Dochain. Reliable control of chemical processes with a supervisory knowledge-based system, M. R. Basila & A. Cinar. A comparison of strategies for the control of a polypropene reactor, B. Lie & J. G. Balchen. Distillation Columns Modelling, Estimation and Control. An analytical approach to modelling in distillation control, T. Lüder & G. Wozny. Control structures for a sidestream distillation column separating a ternary mixture, A. Koggersbol & S. B. Jorgensen. Feedforward/feedback control of a binary high purity distillation column, J. Broll & H. Gelbe. Combining adaptive and neural control for distillation control, M. Roele & K. Warwick. Batch Processes Modelling, and Control. Discrete-event controlled systems in the chemical processing industry, H. A. Preisig. The design and synthesis of batch/semicontinuous processes, In-Beum Lee et al. Dissolved oxygen control using an automatic tuning PID controller, K. O. Jones et al. Operation strategies for reverse-osmosis membrane fouling in dairy industry, A. J. B. Boxtel & Z. E. H. Otten. General Systems, Modelling, Estimation and Control. Hybrid neural network/algorithmic approaches to system identification, A. F. Konar et al. A nonlinear predictive control strategy based on radial basis function networks, M. Pottmann & D. E. Seborg. Electrovacuum glass quality control system transferring, E. A. Averbukh & A. V. Brodsky. Author index. Keyword index.