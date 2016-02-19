Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors and Distillation Columns - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080349176, 9781483298900

Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors and Distillation Columns

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Bournemouth, UK, 8-10 December 1986

Editors: C. McGreavy
eBook ISBN: 9781483298900
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st May 1988
Page Count: 337
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Distillation control system structures, K V Waller. Fixed bed reactor dynamics and control - a review, S B Jorgensen. Developments in distillation equipment and system design - implications for dynamics and control, R J P Brierley. Control of polymerization reactors, J F MacGregor. Diagnosing and preventing tray damage in distillation columns, W R Ellingsen. A distillation plant with an indirect heat pump for experimental studies of operation form, dynamics and control, L Hallager et al. Multivariable control of industrial fractionators, A Shakouri. Optimal operation of a distillation column with time-varying energy costs, A R Van Heusden & G H Heusinkveld. Controlling and optimizing integrated fractionation processes in a petroleum refinery, M Sourander & S Gros. Control studies of a complex gas phase reactor system, D B Aldren & P J Bujac. An adaptive control algorithm for a thermal cracking furnace, C McGreavy & D Odloak. Dynamic simulation of a residue hydrodesulfurization trickle-bed reactor, Yung-Cheng Chao et al. Fuzzy control of a pilot batch polymerization reactor, G Rong & J C Wang. Early detection of hazardous states in chemical reactors, R King. An analytical approach to approximate dynamic modeling of distillation towers, N Kapoor & T J McAvoy. Analysis of the dynamic behavior of distillation trains, R Gani et al. An interactive simulation package for the dynamic behavior of binary distillation columns, G Guardabassi & R Scattolini. Author index. Subject index.

Description

Presents the latest results of both academic and industrial research in the control, modelling and dynamics of two of the most fundamental constituents of all chemical engineering plant. Includes contributions on fixed-bed, gas-phase and tubular reactors, thermal cracking furnaces and distillation columns, related to applications in all major areas of chemical engineering, including petrochemicals and bulk chemical manufacture. Contains 51 papers.

Readership

For chemical engineers, systems and control engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
337
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298900

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C. McGreavy Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leeds, Yorkshire, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.