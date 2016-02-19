Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors and Distillation Columns
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Bournemouth, UK, 8-10 December 1986
Table of Contents
(partial) Distillation control system structures, K V Waller. Fixed bed reactor dynamics and control - a review, S B Jorgensen. Developments in distillation equipment and system design - implications for dynamics and control, R J P Brierley. Control of polymerization reactors, J F MacGregor. Diagnosing and preventing tray damage in distillation columns, W R Ellingsen. A distillation plant with an indirect heat pump for experimental studies of operation form, dynamics and control, L Hallager et al. Multivariable control of industrial fractionators, A Shakouri. Optimal operation of a distillation column with time-varying energy costs, A R Van Heusden & G H Heusinkveld. Controlling and optimizing integrated fractionation processes in a petroleum refinery, M Sourander & S Gros. Control studies of a complex gas phase reactor system, D B Aldren & P J Bujac. An adaptive control algorithm for a thermal cracking furnace, C McGreavy & D Odloak. Dynamic simulation of a residue hydrodesulfurization trickle-bed reactor, Yung-Cheng Chao et al. Fuzzy control of a pilot batch polymerization reactor, G Rong & J C Wang. Early detection of hazardous states in chemical reactors, R King. An analytical approach to approximate dynamic modeling of distillation towers, N Kapoor & T J McAvoy. Analysis of the dynamic behavior of distillation trains, R Gani et al. An interactive simulation package for the dynamic behavior of binary distillation columns, G Guardabassi & R Scattolini. Author index. Subject index.
Description
Presents the latest results of both academic and industrial research in the control, modelling and dynamics of two of the most fundamental constituents of all chemical engineering plant. Includes contributions on fixed-bed, gas-phase and tubular reactors, thermal cracking furnaces and distillation columns, related to applications in all major areas of chemical engineering, including petrochemicals and bulk chemical manufacture. Contains 51 papers.
Readership
For chemical engineers, systems and control engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 337
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 31st May 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298900
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
C. McGreavy Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, Yorkshire, UK