Dynamics and Control of Chemical Reactors and Distillation Columns

(partial) Distillation control system structures, K V Waller. Fixed bed reactor dynamics and control - a review, S B Jorgensen. Developments in distillation equipment and system design - implications for dynamics and control, R J P Brierley. Control of polymerization reactors, J F MacGregor. Diagnosing and preventing tray damage in distillation columns, W R Ellingsen. A distillation plant with an indirect heat pump for experimental studies of operation form, dynamics and control, L Hallager et al. Multivariable control of industrial fractionators, A Shakouri. Optimal operation of a distillation column with time-varying energy costs, A R Van Heusden & G H Heusinkveld. Controlling and optimizing integrated fractionation processes in a petroleum refinery, M Sourander & S Gros. Control studies of a complex gas phase reactor system, D B Aldren & P J Bujac. An adaptive control algorithm for a thermal cracking furnace, C McGreavy & D Odloak. Dynamic simulation of a residue hydrodesulfurization trickle-bed reactor, Yung-Cheng Chao et al. Fuzzy control of a pilot batch polymerization reactor, G Rong & J C Wang. Early detection of hazardous states in chemical reactors, R King. An analytical approach to approximate dynamic modeling of distillation towers, N Kapoor & T J McAvoy. Analysis of the dynamic behavior of distillation trains, R Gani et al. An interactive simulation package for the dynamic behavior of binary distillation columns, G Guardabassi & R Scattolini. Author index. Subject index.