Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-road Vehicle
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
Part 2: Modelling of off-road UGV
1. Modelling of Driving Modules of UGV
2. Modelling of Wheel-Soil Interaction
3. Modelling of Track-Soil Interaction
4. Vehicle Dynamics Modelling of UGV in Three-Dimensional Space
5. State Observer of UGV
Part 3: Motion Control of UGV
6. Motion Stability Performance
7. Motion Stability Enhanced Controller Design
8. Power Management and Torque Vectoring Control of UGV
Part 4: Fault Tolerance Control of Off-road UGV
9. Fault Detection and Identification of UGV
10. Fault Tolerance Control of UGV
Description
Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-road Vehicles details both theoretical concepts such as planning and perception when working with UGVs, as well as more practical, hands on aspects such as torque vectoring control. It also covers related technologies such as intelligent and electrification of ground vehicles.
After an introduction, initial chapters include an exploration of wheel-soil and track-soil interaction mechanisms. The following chapters go on to cover motion stability and motion control. The later chapters detail key concepts including fault detection and identification, and fault tolerance control. This book offers readers a detailed understanding of Unmanned Ground Vehicles by combining theory, applications and further developments. Topics are covered in such a way that readers will be well versed on the current field of UGVs and will be able to implement future design and research in a feasible and effective way.
Key Features
- Gives a comprehensive analysis and introduction to the dynamics and advanced motion control of unmanned ground off-road vehicles
- Covers key related technology concepts, such as intelligent and electrification of ground vehicles
- Details the entire control framework of off-road UGVs and the implementation of controller design
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students of mechanical engineering, mechatronics, industrial engineering; professional engineers working on unmanned ground vehicles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187999
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Yue Ma Author
Dr Yue Ma is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), Beijing, China. He obtained his MSc degree in vehicle engineering from BIT in 2002. In 2010, he obtained his PhD degree at Bristol Robotics Laboratory, University of the West of England, UK. He is a Committee Member of Youth Chapter, Organization of Aviation Utility Systems Engineering (AUS-CSAA), Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (MIEEE) and an Editorial Board Member, International Journal of Modelling, Identification and Control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), Beijing, China