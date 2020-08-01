Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-road Vehicle - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128187999

Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-road Vehicle

1st Edition

Authors: Yue Ma
Paperback ISBN: 9780128187999
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st August 2020
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
220.00
170.00
308.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction

Part 2: Modelling of off-road UGV
1. Modelling of Driving Modules of UGV
2. Modelling of Wheel-Soil Interaction
3. Modelling of Track-Soil Interaction
4. Vehicle Dynamics Modelling of UGV in Three-Dimensional Space
5. State Observer of UGV

Part 3: Motion Control of UGV
6. Motion Stability Performance
7. Motion Stability Enhanced Controller Design
8. Power Management and Torque Vectoring Control of UGV

Part 4: Fault Tolerance Control of Off-road UGV
9. Fault Detection and Identification of UGV
10. Fault Tolerance Control of UGV

Description

Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-road Vehicles details both theoretical concepts such as planning and perception when working with UGVs, as well as more practical, hands on aspects such as torque vectoring control. It also covers related technologies such as intelligent and electrification of ground vehicles.

After an introduction, initial chapters include an exploration of wheel-soil and track-soil interaction mechanisms. The following chapters go on to cover motion stability and motion control. The later chapters detail key concepts including fault detection and identification, and fault tolerance control. This book offers readers a detailed understanding of Unmanned Ground Vehicles by combining theory, applications and further developments. Topics are covered in such a way that readers will be well versed on the current field of UGVs and will be able to implement future design and research in a feasible and effective way.

Key Features

  • Gives a comprehensive analysis and introduction to the dynamics and advanced motion control of unmanned ground off-road vehicles
  • Covers key related technology concepts, such as intelligent and electrification of ground vehicles
  • Details the entire control framework of off-road UGVs and the implementation of controller design

Readership

Undergraduate and postgraduate students of mechanical engineering, mechatronics, industrial engineering; professional engineers working on unmanned ground vehicles

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st August 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128187999

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Yue Ma Author

Dr Yue Ma is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), Beijing, China. He obtained his MSc degree in vehicle engineering from BIT in 2002. In 2010, he obtained his PhD degree at Bristol Robotics Laboratory, University of the West of England, UK. He is a Committee Member of Youth Chapter, Organization of Aviation Utility Systems Engineering (AUS-CSAA), Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Member of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (MIEEE) and an Editorial Board Member, International Journal of Modelling, Identification and Control.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT), Beijing, China

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.