Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-road Vehicle

Dynamics and Advanced Motion Control of Unmanned Ground Off-road Vehicles details both theoretical concepts such as planning and perception when working with UGVs, as well as more practical, hands on aspects such as torque vectoring control. It also covers related technologies such as intelligent and electrification of ground vehicles.

After an introduction, initial chapters include an exploration of wheel-soil and track-soil interaction mechanisms. The following chapters go on to cover motion stability and motion control. The later chapters detail key concepts including fault detection and identification, and fault tolerance control. This book offers readers a detailed understanding of Unmanned Ground Vehicles by combining theory, applications and further developments. Topics are covered in such a way that readers will be well versed on the current field of UGVs and will be able to implement future design and research in a feasible and effective way.