Dynamical Systems: An International Symposium, Volume 1 contains the proceedings of the International Symposium on Dynamical Systemsheld at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, on August 12-16, 1974. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing the theory of dynamical systems in relation to ordinary and functional differential equations, as well as the influence of this approach and the techniques of ordinary differential equations on research concerning certain types of partial differential equations and evolutionary equations in general.

Comprised of 29 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to some aspects of the qualitative theory of differential equations, followed by a discussion on the Lefschetz fixed-point formula. Nonlinear oscillations in the frame of alternative methods are then examined, along with topology and nonlinear boundary value problems. Subsequent chapters focus on bifurcation theory; evolution governed by accretive operators; topological dynamics and its relation to integral equations and non-autonomous systems; and non-controllability of linear time-invariant systems using multiple one-dimensional linear delay feedbacks. The book concludes with a description of sufficient conditions for a relaxed optimal control problem.

This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the field of applied mathematics.