Dynamical Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of a University of Florida International Symposium
Description
Dynamical Systems compiles the lectures and contributed papers read at the International Symposium on Dynamical Systems held at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida on March 24-26, 1976. This book discusses the principle of exchange of stability; weak-invariance and rest points in control systems; local controllability in nonlinear systems; and unitary treatment of various types of systems in stability-theory. The optimization of structural geometry; dispersal manifolds in partial differential games; remarks on existence theorems for Pareto optimality; and stability of solutions bifurcating from steady or periodic solutions are also elaborated. This compilation likewise covers the linear neutral functional differential equations on a Banach space; radiation reaction in electrodynamics; and buckling of cylindrical shells with small curvature. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers working on dynamical systems.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
List of Participants
Preface
Lectures
Perturbations of Liénard Systems with Symmetries
An Abstract Existence Theorem across a Point of Resonance
The Principle of Exchange of Stability
Almost Periodic Processes and Almost Periodic Solutions of Evolution Equations
Semilinear Elliptic Problems with Non-Linearities near the First Eigenvalue
Weak-lnvariance and Rest Points in Control Systems
High Order Controlled Stability and Controllability
On the Behavior of Linear Undamped Elastic Systems Perturbed by Follower Forces
Random Operator Equations
Some Asymptotic Properties of Solutions of the Navier-Stokes Equations
Local Controllability in Nonlinear Systems
New Stability Results for Nonautonomous Systems
Branching of Solutions of Two-Parameter Boundary Value Problems for Second Order Differential Equations
Periodic Solutions of Nonlinear Telegraph Equations
Non-Self ad joint Semilinear Equations at Simple Resonance in the Alternative Method
Periodic Solutions of Some Nonlinear Integral Equations
Unitary Treatment of Various Types of Systems in Stability-Theory
Optimization of Structural Geometry
On the Cesari Index and the Browder-Petryshin Degree
Dispersal Manifolds in Partial Differential Games
Conditions for Constrained Pareto Optima on a Banach Space with a Finite Number of Criteria
Remarks on Existence Theorems for Pareto Optimality
The Stability of Solutions Bifurcating from Steady or Periodic Solutions
Modeling Gonorrhea
Contributed Papers
On the Solutions of Second and Third Order Differential Equations
Fixed Point Theorems for Nonlinear Functional Operators
On the Convergence of Solutions of Liénard's Equation with a Forcing Term
Approximate and Complete Controllability of Nonlinear Systems to a Convex Target Set
Linear Neutral Functional Differential Equations on a Banach Space
Periodic Solutions of Differential Systems of Liénard and Rayleigh Type
Existence of an Optimal Control for Stochastic Systems Governed Ito Equations
Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions of Nonlinear Functional Differential Equations
Before Bifurcation and Nonlinearity: Solutions of the Linear Problem
Sums of Ranges of Operators and Applications
Radiation Reaction in Electrodynamics
Invariant Sets for Certain Lienard Equations with Delay
Oscillation of a Forced Non-Linear Second Order Differential Equation
Solutions of Algebraic Matrix Equations Related to Optimal Control Theory
Razumikhin Type Theorem for Differential Equations with Infinite Delay
Periodic and Nonperiodic Motions of Homogeneous Turbulence
Buckling of Cylindrical Shells with Small Curvature
Function Space Controllability of Retarded Systems: A Derivation from Abstract Operator Conditions
Passivity and Eventual Passivity of Electrical Networks
Inequalities for the Zeros of Bessel Functions
A Homogeneous, Nonadiabatic Model of Delta Cephei
Explosions in Completely Unstable Dynamical Systems
An Alternative Problem with an Asymptotically Linear Nonlinearity
Positive Invariance of Closed Sets for Systems of Delay-Differential Equations
Nonexistence of Almost Periodic Solution
A Generalization of the Problem of Lurie to Functional Equations
On the Internal Realization of Nonlinear Behaviors
Inverse Problems for Dynamical Systems in the Plane
On the Algebraic Criteria for Local Pareto Optima
Stability of an Infinite System of Differential Equations for the Kinetics of Polymer Degradation
Bilinear Integral Equations in Banach Space
Details
- 534
- English
- © Academic Press 1977
- 1st January 1977
- Academic Press
- 9781483267821