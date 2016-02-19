Dynamical Systems compiles the lectures and contributed papers read at the International Symposium on Dynamical Systems held at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida on March 24-26, 1976. This book discusses the principle of exchange of stability; weak-invariance and rest points in control systems; local controllability in nonlinear systems; and unitary treatment of various types of systems in stability-theory. The optimization of structural geometry; dispersal manifolds in partial differential games; remarks on existence theorems for Pareto optimality; and stability of solutions bifurcating from steady or periodic solutions are also elaborated. This compilation likewise covers the linear neutral functional differential equations on a Banach space; radiation reaction in electrodynamics; and buckling of cylindrical shells with small curvature. This publication is beneficial to students and researchers working on dynamical systems.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

List of Participants

Preface

Lectures

Perturbations of Liénard Systems with Symmetries

An Abstract Existence Theorem across a Point of Resonance

The Principle of Exchange of Stability

Almost Periodic Processes and Almost Periodic Solutions of Evolution Equations

Semilinear Elliptic Problems with Non-Linearities near the First Eigenvalue

Weak-lnvariance and Rest Points in Control Systems

High Order Controlled Stability and Controllability

On the Behavior of Linear Undamped Elastic Systems Perturbed by Follower Forces

Random Operator Equations

Some Asymptotic Properties of Solutions of the Navier-Stokes Equations

Local Controllability in Nonlinear Systems

New Stability Results for Nonautonomous Systems

Branching of Solutions of Two-Parameter Boundary Value Problems for Second Order Differential Equations

Periodic Solutions of Nonlinear Telegraph Equations

Non-Self ad joint Semilinear Equations at Simple Resonance in the Alternative Method

Periodic Solutions of Some Nonlinear Integral Equations

Unitary Treatment of Various Types of Systems in Stability-Theory

Optimization of Structural Geometry

On the Cesari Index and the Browder-Petryshin Degree

Dispersal Manifolds in Partial Differential Games

Conditions for Constrained Pareto Optima on a Banach Space with a Finite Number of Criteria

Remarks on Existence Theorems for Pareto Optimality

The Stability of Solutions Bifurcating from Steady or Periodic Solutions

Modeling Gonorrhea

Contributed Papers

On the Solutions of Second and Third Order Differential Equations

Fixed Point Theorems for Nonlinear Functional Operators

On the Convergence of Solutions of Liénard's Equation with a Forcing Term

Approximate and Complete Controllability of Nonlinear Systems to a Convex Target Set

Linear Neutral Functional Differential Equations on a Banach Space

Periodic Solutions of Differential Systems of Liénard and Rayleigh Type

Existence of an Optimal Control for Stochastic Systems Governed Ito Equations

Asymptotic Behavior of Solutions of Nonlinear Functional Differential Equations

Before Bifurcation and Nonlinearity: Solutions of the Linear Problem

Sums of Ranges of Operators and Applications

Radiation Reaction in Electrodynamics

Invariant Sets for Certain Lienard Equations with Delay

Oscillation of a Forced Non-Linear Second Order Differential Equation

Solutions of Algebraic Matrix Equations Related to Optimal Control Theory

Razumikhin Type Theorem for Differential Equations with Infinite Delay

Periodic and Nonperiodic Motions of Homogeneous Turbulence

Buckling of Cylindrical Shells with Small Curvature

Function Space Controllability of Retarded Systems: A Derivation from Abstract Operator Conditions

Passivity and Eventual Passivity of Electrical Networks

Inequalities for the Zeros of Bessel Functions

A Homogeneous, Nonadiabatic Model of Delta Cephei

Explosions in Completely Unstable Dynamical Systems

An Alternative Problem with an Asymptotically Linear Nonlinearity

Positive Invariance of Closed Sets for Systems of Delay-Differential Equations

Nonexistence of Almost Periodic Solution

A Generalization of the Problem of Lurie to Functional Equations

On the Internal Realization of Nonlinear Behaviors

Inverse Problems for Dynamical Systems in the Plane

On the Algebraic Criteria for Local Pareto Optima

Stability of an Infinite System of Differential Equations for the Kinetics of Polymer Degradation

Bilinear Integral Equations in Banach Space

