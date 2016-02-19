Dynamical Systems and Microphysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121043650, 9780323151436

Dynamical Systems and Microphysics

1st Edition

Control theory and Mechanics

Editors: Austin Blaquiere
eBook ISBN: 9780323151436
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 414
Description

Dynamical Systems and Microphysics: Control Theory and Mechanics contains the proceedings of the Third International Seminar on Mathematical Theory of Dynamical Systems and Microphysics held in Udine, Italy, on September 4-9, 1983. The papers explore the mechanics and optimal control of dynamical systems and cover topics ranging from complete controllability and stability to feedback control in general relativity; adaptive control for uncertain dynamical systems; geometry of canonical transformations; and homogeneity in mechanics. This book is comprised of 14 chapters and begins by discussing the relationship between complete controllability and Poisson stabilizability in relation to to Liapounov stabilizability. The next chapter looks at the conditions that must be met in order to control a dynamical system in an optimal fashion. The theory of optimal feedback control is used as an approach to the dynamics of a mass point in general relativity. The theory of reachability with feedback control is also used as an approach to geometrical optics in the frame of general relativity. The final chapter describes a system theoretic framework for the study of Hamiltonian systems with external forces. This monograph is intended primarily for researchers and graduate students in theoretical physics, mechanics, control and system theory, and mathematics. It may also be read profitably by philosophers of science and, to some extent, by those who have a keen interest in basic questions of contemporary mechanics and physics and who possess some background in the physical and mathematical sciences.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Complete Controllability and Stability

Optimality with Feedback Control in General Relativity

Reachability with Feedback Control in General Relativity

Adaptive Control for Uncertain Dynamical Systems

Retarded Potentials and Asymptotic Behavior in Non-Hamiltonian Systems

Global Reduction of a Dynamical System on a Foliated Manifold and "Controlled Projectability"

Evolution Equations of Algebraic Functionals

Exact Linearization Techniques of Nonlinear Systems

On Local Controllablity of Nonlinear Systems

Geometry of the Canonical Transformations

Some Aspects of Homogeneity in Mechanics

On the Definition of Forces in Continuum Mechanics

Control of Static Mechanical Systems

System Theoretic Properties of Hamiltonian Systems with External Forces

Index


No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151436

About the Editor

Austin Blaquiere

Affiliations and Expertise

FACULTY OF SCIENCES, PARIS UNIVERSITY OF PARIS, FRANCE

