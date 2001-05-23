Dynamical Models in Biology
1st Edition
Description
Dynamic Models in Biology offers an introduction to modern mathematical biology. This book provides a short introduction to modern mathematical methods in modeling dynamical phenomena and treats the broad topics of population dynamics, epidemiology, evolution, immunology, morphogenesis, and pattern formation.
Primarily employing differential equations, the author presents accessible descriptions of difficult mathematical models. Recent mathematical results are included, but the author's presentation gives intuitive meaning to all the main formulae. Besides mathematicians who want to get acquainted with this relatively new field of applications, this book is useful for physicians, biologists, agricultural engineers, and environmentalists.
Key Topics Include:
- Chaotic dynamics of populations
- The spread of sexually transmitted diseases
- Problems of the origin of life
- Models of immunology
- Formation of animal hide patterns
- The intuitive meaning of mathematical formulae explained with many figures
- Applying new mathematical results in modeling biological phenomena
Miklos Farkas is a professor at Budapest University of Technology where he has researched and instructed mathematics for over thirty years. He has taught at universities in the former Soviet Union, Canada, Australia, Venezuela, Nigeria, India, and Columbia. Prof. Farkas received the 1999 Bolyai Award of the Hungarian Academy of Science and the 2001 Albert Szentgyorgyi Award of the Hungarian Ministry of Education.
Key Features
- A 'down-to-earth' introduction to the growing field of modern mathematical biology
- Also includes appendices which provide background material that goes beyond advanced calculus and linear algebra
Readership
Graduate students in mathematics, biomathematics, theoretical biology and agricultural engineering. Researcheres in environmental science, medicine, biology, genetics, and embryology
Table of Contents
Preface
Discrete Population Models Population Dynamics in Continuous Time Epidemics Evolution and Population Genetics Morphogenesis and Pattern Formation
Appendix 1 Discrete Mathematics Appendix 2 Ordinary Differential Equations Appendix 3 Partial Differential Equations Appendix 4 Riemannian Geometry
References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 187
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 23rd May 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080530604
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122491030
About the Author
Miklós Farkas
Miklos Farkas received his Ph.D. in applied mathematics at Eötvös Loránd University of Budapest. He has been a professor of mathematics for over 30 years and has published a number of books and nearly 80 research papers. His research interest include stability theory nolinear oscillations, bifurcations, and population dynamics. He received the Bolyai Award of the Hungarian Academy of Science in 1999.
Affiliations and Expertise
Budapest University of Technology,Hungary