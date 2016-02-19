Dynamic System Identification: Experiment Design and Data Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122897504, 9780080956459

Dynamic System Identification: Experiment Design and Data Analysis, Volume 136

1st Edition

Editors: Goodwin
eBook ISBN: 9780080956459
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 290
Details

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080956459

