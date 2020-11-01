COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Dynamic Sedimentary Environment of Mangrove Coasts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164372

Dynamic Sedimentary Environment of Mangrove Coasts

1st Edition

Editors: Daniel Friess Frida Sidik
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164372
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 500
Description

Dynamic Sedimentary Environment of Mangrove Coasts provides much-needed answers to questions related to failures in mangrove restoration, coastal management and weak blue carbon policy due to lack of knowledge in sedimentary systems. Presented through various contributions from world renowned experts in mangrove coasts, the editors seamlessly offer a general introduction of mangrove sedimentary dynamics, including surface elevation change. This leads into more in-depth information covering soil surface elevation change and sea level rise followed by a discussion on the importance of sedimentary dynamics in the loss or gain of blue carbon. The second half of the book presents connectivity in coastal sedimentary environment (e.g. mangrove degradation, seagrass-coral reef-mangrove connectivity) and concludes by addressing issues on mangrove restoration and mangrove sediments.

Dynamic Sedimentary Environment of Mangrove Coasts will assist coastal managers and academics in addressing the gaps in mangrove restoration and coastal management. As such it will be a valuable reference for advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, researchers, academics in the field of coastal restoration, as well as coastal management practitioners.

Key Features

  • Provides a state of the art summary of research into sedimentary dynamics in mangrove forests
  • Provides updates on issues of climate change-relevant to mangroves, such as blue carbon and sea level rise
  • Presents scientific background and successful case studies for mangrove restoration that can solve problems related to mangrove management

Readership

The primary market is advanced undergraduate students, graduate students, researchers, academics and coastal management practitioners.

The secondary market is the decision makers including NGOs, Development Partners and general reading public with limited natural resource background as it is designed with case studies and current issues

Table of Contents

1. Geomorphology and hydrology of mangrove coasts
a. Hydrodynamics and sedimentation in mangrove coast
b. Geochronology of mangrove coasts
c. Root structure and sediment deposition
d. Stability of mangroves in coastal change
e. Mangrove coast change detection

2. Coastal dynamics and their influence on mangrove adaptation to sea level rise
a. Impact of sea level rise on mangrove coast
b. Variation on surface elevation change on mangrove coast
c. Mangrove adaptation to sea level rise
d. Biotic control on change in soil elevation

3. The relationship between sedimentary mangrove coasts and blue carbon
a. Climate change mitigation potential of mangroves
b. Mangrove sediment geochemistry
c. Carbon stock and sequestration in mangrove soil
d. Sedimentation and mangrove carbon
e. Mangrove degradation and CO2 release from soil

4. Implication for mangrove restoration and management
a. Connectivity in coastal sedimentary environment
b. The importance of surface elevation in mangrove restoration
c. Potential of mangrove restoration program as a strategy to cope with SLR
d. Sedimentary coast and mangrove ecosystem services
e. Mangrove restoration and blue carbon strategy

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128164372

About the Editor

Daniel Friess

Daniel Friess is an Assistant Professor of mangrove geography at the National University of Singapore and Principal Investigator of the NUS Mangrove Lab (www.themangrovelab.com). His research group focuses on the ecosystem services of mangroves, mangrove response to threats such as sea level rise, and mangrove conservation and restoration. Daniel received his BSc from Imperial College London and his PhD from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Mangrove Geography, National University of Singapore and Principal Investigator, NUS Mangrove Lab

Frida Sidik

Ratings and Reviews

