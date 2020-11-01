Dynamic Sedimentary Environment of Mangrove Coasts

1. Geomorphology and hydrology of mangrove coasts

a. Hydrodynamics and sedimentation in mangrove coast

b. Geochronology of mangrove coasts

c. Root structure and sediment deposition

d. Stability of mangroves in coastal change

e. Mangrove coast change detection

2. Coastal dynamics and their influence on mangrove adaptation to sea level rise

a. Impact of sea level rise on mangrove coast

b. Variation on surface elevation change on mangrove coast

c. Mangrove adaptation to sea level rise

d. Biotic control on change in soil elevation

3. The relationship between sedimentary mangrove coasts and blue carbon

a. Climate change mitigation potential of mangroves

b. Mangrove sediment geochemistry

c. Carbon stock and sequestration in mangrove soil

d. Sedimentation and mangrove carbon

e. Mangrove degradation and CO2 release from soil

4. Implication for mangrove restoration and management

a. Connectivity in coastal sedimentary environment

b. The importance of surface elevation in mangrove restoration

c. Potential of mangrove restoration program as a strategy to cope with SLR

d. Sedimentary coast and mangrove ecosystem services

e. Mangrove restoration and blue carbon strategy