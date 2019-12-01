Dynamic Risk Assessment and Management of Domino Effects and Cascading Events in the Process Industry
1st Edition
Description
Dynamic Risk Assessment and Management of Domino Effects and Cascading Events in the Process Industry provides insights into emerging and state-of-the-art methods for the dynamic assessment of risk and safety barrier performance in the framework of domino effect risk management. The book presents methods and tools to manage the risk of cascading events involving the chemical and process industry. It is an ideal reference for both safety and security managers, industrial risk stakeholders, scientists and practitioners. In addition, laymen may find the state-of-the-art methods concerning domino effects (large-scale accidents) and how to prevent their propagation an interesting topic of study.
Key Features
- Includes dynamic hazard and risk assessment methods
- Presents methods for safety barrier performance assessment
- Addresses the effect of harsh environment on domino risk assessment
- Relates physical security in relation to domino effects
- Includes innovative methods and tools
Readership
Chemical engineers, bio-chemical engineers, environmental managers, safety and prevention managers, production management, public decision makers, research centers on industrial safety, academic researchers in the field of loss prevention in the chemical and process industry, management within industrial sectors handling or storing hazardous substances (upstream and downstream oil&gas facilities, chemical and petrochemical plants, pharmaceutical companies, food companies, etc.)
Table of Contents
1. The importance of innovation and new findings in domino effects research
Valerio Cozzani and Genserik Reniers
2. Domino effects History and State-of-the-art problems
P. Swuste, Nima Khakzad, Valerio Cozzani and Genserik Reniers
Part 1. Dynamic risk assessment for domino effects
3. Application of Bayesian Network to domino effect assessment
Nima Khakzad and Faisal Khan
4. A Petri-net based methodology for domino effect assessment
Jianfeng Zhou and Genserik Reniers
5. Application of Agent-based modeling to domino effects (DAMS)
L. Zhang and Genserik Reniers
Part 2. Security innovations for dealing with domino effects
6. Using Graph theory for managing domino effects from a security viewpoint
Nima Khakzad and Genserik Reniers
7. Using Game Theory for managing domino effects from a security viewpoint
L. Zhang and Genserik Reniers
8. Stand-off distances for domino effect caused by intentional acts
Ernesto Salzano and Valerio Cozzani
9. Vulnerability assessment of chemical plants to intentional acts
Ernesto Salzano, Gabriele Landucci, Nima Khakzad, Genserik Reniers and Valerio Cozzani
10. Economic model for tackling intentional domino effects in a chemical facility
Chao Chen and Genserik Reniers
Part 3. Mitigation and Emergency Management of Domino Scenarios
11. Mitigation barriers for domino effect
Gabriele Landucci and Valerio Cozzani
12. Assessment of safety barriers and mitigation of domino scenarios
Gabriele Landucci and Valerio Cozzani
13. Mitigation of fire-induced domino scenarios
Gabriele Landucci and Valerio Cozzani
14. The influence of harsh environment in the management of safety barriers
Gabriele Landucci, Nicola Paltrinieri and Valerio Cozzani
15. Optimal firefighting to prevent domino effects
Nima Khakzad
16. The emergency planning in the event of safety and security related domino effects
Behnaz Hosseinnia, Nima Khakzad, Genserik Reniers and Nicola Paltrinieri
17. Conclusions
Valerio Cozzani and Genserik Reniers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028384
About the Editor
Valerio Cozzani
Valerio Cozzani (1968) received his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pisa (Italy) in 1996. During the Ph.D. he spent an year at the Industrial Hazard Unit (IPSC) of the Ispra European Community Joint Research Centre. After the Ph.D. he joined the National Research Group on Chemical and Environmental Risk of the Italian National Council of Research. Formerly lecturer at the University of Pisa, he is now professor at the Department of Civil, Chemical, Environmental and Materials Engineering of Bologna University, where he leads the Laboratory on Industrial Safety and Environmental Sustainability. He is Director of the academic graduate and undergraduate programs in Chemical Engineering an lectures on unit operations, design, loss prevention and risk assessment. He coordinated several joint university-industry training projects. His main research experience is in the field of safety of chemical processes and of environmental and energy technologies. The specific subjects afforded in his research activity are, among others, the development of innovative methodologies and models for hazard and risk analysis, the development of models for equipment damage and the implementation of procedures for the quantitative assessment of accidental scenarios triggered by external hazard factors. He has a wide experience in leading national and international research projects funded either by public organizations or by private companies. He coordinates the Italian working party on safety in the chemical and process industry (CISAP) and is Member of the Working Party of Loss Prevention (EFCE). He received the Trevor Kletz Merit Award 2015 for outstanding contributions to the field of Process Safety. He serves as Associate Editor of Safety Science and is a member of the Editorial Boards of the Journal of Hazardous Materials and of the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, University of Bologna, Bologna, Italy
Genserik Reniers
Genserik Reniers (1974) received his PhD in Applied Economic Sciences from the University of Antwerp, after completing a Master of Science degree in Chemical Engineering at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel. He lectures in general chemistry, organic chemistry, industrial processes, and technological risk management at the University of Antwerp, Belgium. He is also the Scientific Director of the Leiden-Delft-Erasmus Centre for Safety and Security. At the Campus Brussels of the KULeuven in Belgium, Professor Reniers lectures in engineering risk management, advanced occupational health and safety management and chemical processes/unit operations. At the TUDelft in the Netherlands, he teaches risk analysis & risk management. His main research interests concern the collaboration and interaction between safety and security topics and socio-economic optimization within the chemical industry. He has extensive experience in leading research projects funded both by the Belgian government and the chemical industry. He is, amongst others, a Member of the Working Party of Loss Prevention (EFCE) and the Royal Flemish Society for Engineers, and serves as an Editor for the Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries and an Associate Editor for Safety Science. He received the Trevor Kletz Merit Award 2017 for outstanding contributions to the field of Process Safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Technology, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, Delft, The Netherlands