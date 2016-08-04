Dynamic Risk Analysis in the Chemical and Petroleum Industry
1st Edition
Evolution and Interaction with Parallel Disciplines in the Perspective of Industrial Application
Description
Dynamic Risk Analysis in the Chemical and Petroleum Industry focuses on bridging the gap between research and industry by responding to the following questions:
- What are the most relevant developments of risk analysis?
- How can these studies help industry in the prevention of major accidents?
Paltrinieri and Khan provide support for professionals who plan to improve risk analysis by introducing innovative techniques and exploiting the potential of data share and process technologies. This concrete reference within an ever-growing variety of innovations will be most helpful to process safety managers, HSE managers, safety engineers and safety engineering students.
This book is divided into four parts. The Introduction provides an overview of the state-of-the-art risk analysis methods and the most up-to-date popular definitions of accident scenarios. The second section on Dynamic Risk Analysis shows the dynamic evolution of risk analysis and covers Hazard Identification, Frequency Analysis, Consequence Analysis and Establishing the Risk Picture. The third section on Interaction with Parallel Disciplines illustrates the interaction between risk analysis and other disciplines from parallel fields, such as the nuclear, the economic and the financial sectors. The final section on Dynamic Risk Management addresses risk management, which may dynamically learn from itself and improve in a spiral process leading to a resilient system.
Key Features
- Helps dynamic analysis and management of risk in chemical and process industry
- Provides industry examples and techniques to assist you with risk- based decision making
- Addresses also the human, economic and reputational aspects composing the overall risk picture
Readership
Process safety managers, HSE managers, safety engineers, Chemical Engineers
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Introduction
- A short overview of risk analysis background and recent developments
- New definitions of old issues and need for continuous improvement
Part II: Dynamic Risk Analysis
- Advanced techniques for dynamic hazard identification
- Dynamic hazard identification: tutorial and examples
- Reactive approaches of probability update based on Bayesian inference
- Proactive approaches of dynamic risk assessment based on indicators
- Coupling of reactive and proactive approaches: tutorials and examples
- Comparison and complementarity between reactive and proactive approaches
- Dynamic consequence analysis through Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling
- Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling: tutorial and examples
- Assessing the severity of thermal hazards
- Thermal hazard assessment: tutorial and examples
- Risk metrics and dynamic risk visualization
Sub-section 1: Hazard Identification
Sub-section 2: Frequency Analysis
Sub-section 3: Consequence Analysis
Sub-section 4: Establishing the Risk Picture
Part III: Interaction with Parallel Disciplines
- Human Reliability Analysis: from the nuclear to the petroleum sector
- HRA in the petroleum industry: tutorial and examples
- Cost-Benefit Analysis of safety measures
- Cost-Benefit Analysis for low-probability high-impact risks: tutorial and examples
- Reputational damage following major accidents
- Estimation of major accident reputational damage: tutorial and examples
Sub-section 1: Humans
Sub-section 2: Costs and Benefits
Sub-section 3: Reputation
Part IV: Dynamic Risk Management
- Dynamic Risk Management in the perspective of a resilient system
Conclusions
About the Editor
Nicola Paltrinieri
Nicola Paltrinieri is an associate professor at the department of Production and Quality Engineering of Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). He received his Ph.D. in Safety Engineering from the University of Bologna (Italy). He has worked in internationally renowned research teams at the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), the Health and Safety Laboratory (HSL) in the United Kingdom, the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada and the Foundation for Scientific and Industrial Research (SINTEF) in Norway. He was awarded with the Onsager fellowship for established reputation for high-quality research. He is involved in a number of projects on advanced techniques of risk analysis in collaboration with world leading oil and gas companies. He is interested in the study and improvement of risk management in the broadest sense, from economic to organizational implications..
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate professor, Department of Production and Quality Engineering, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU)
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan is recipient of President Outstanding Research Award of 2012–2013 and 2013-2014, the CSChE National Award on Process Safety Management of 2014, and Society of Petroleum Engineer award for his contribution in health, safety, and risk engineering. He has authored seven books and over 300 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and conferences on safety, risk, and reliability engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Department Head, Process Engineering, and Director, Centre for Risk, Integrity and Safety Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland, St. John’s, Canada