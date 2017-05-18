Dynamic Response and Failure of Composite Materials and Structures presents an overview of recent developments in a specialized area of research with original contributions from the authors who have been asked to outline needs for further investigations in their chosen topic area. The result is a presentation of the current state-of-the art in very specialized research areas that cannot be found elsewhere in the literature.

For example, Massabò presents a newly developed theory for laminated composite plates that accounts for imperfect bonding between layers with new solutions for problems involving thermal effects. This theory is new and computationally-efficient, and the author describes how it fits in the broader context of composite plate theory. Abrate discusses the design of composite marine propellers and presents a detailed derivation of the equations of motion of a rotating blade, including centrifugal effects and the effects of pre-twisting and other geometric parameters.

This book is a major reference resource for academic and industrial researchers and designers working in aerospace, automotives, and the marine engineering industry.