Dynamic Programming and Partial Differential Equations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120579501, 9780080955971

Dynamic Programming and Partial Differential Equations, Volume 88

1st Edition

Editors: Angel
eBook ISBN: 9780080955971
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 203
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
57.14
48.57
80.00
68.00
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
203
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955971

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.