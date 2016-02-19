Dynamic Plasticity, Volume 4

Table of Contents



Ch. I. Introduction

Ch. II. The Propagation of Longitudinal Stress Waves in Thin Rods

§ 1. The Equation of Motion

§ 2. The Finite Constitutive Equation

§ 3. Integration Methods

§ 4. The Unloading Problem

§ 5. Determination of the Loading/Unloading Boundary

§ 6. Equations of Motion in Eulerian Coordinates

§ 7. The Plastic/Rigid Solution

§ 8. Shock Waves

§ 9. The Finite Bar

§ 10. Non-Homogeneous Rods

§ 11. Bars with Variable Cross Section

Ch. III. The Rate Influence on the Propagation of Longitudinal Elastic/Viscoplastic Waves; One-Dimensional Problems

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Differential Constitutive Equations

§ 3. Instantaneous Plastic Response

§ 4. Non-Instantaneous Plastic Response

§ 5. Plastic/Rigid Material

§ 6. Observations and Comments

§ 7. Loading/Unloading Criteria

§ 8. Examples

§ 9. Experimental Verifications

§ 10. Conclusions

Ch. IV. Mechanics of Extensible Strings

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Equations of Motion

§ 3. The Finite Constitutive Equation: Basic Formulae

§ 4. The Order of Propagation of Waves

§ 5. Boundary and Initial Conditions

§ 6. Special Case

§ 7. The Integration Scheme

§ 8. Examples

§ 9. Extensible Cables Used to Brake High Speed Moving Bodies

§ 10. The Motion of Two Bodies Connected by an Extensible Cable

§ 11. Observations and Comments

§ 12. Rate Influence

§ 13. Shock Waves

§ 14. Transverse Impact of Beams

Ch. V. Mechanics of Circular Membranes

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. High-Rate Forming of Circular Blanks

§ 3. The Simplified Scheme

§ 4. Equations of Motion

§ 5. The Finite Constitutive Equation

§ 6. Differential Constitutive Equations

§ 7. Initial and Boundary Conditions

§ 8. Loading/Unloading Criteria

§ 9. Integration Scheme

Ch. VI. Axi-Symmetrical Problems

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Impact of Plates by a Rigid Circular Cylinder

§ 3. Enlargement of Holes. Plate Perforation

§ 4. Plastic/Rigid Thin Plates

§ 5. Cylindrical Elastic-Plastic Waves

§ 6. Coupling of Elastic/Viscoplastic Waves

§ 7. Miscellaneous

Ch. VII. Thick Rods. Plane Waves

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Plane Waves

§ 3. Axi-Symmetrical Thick Rods. Differential Constitutive Equation

§ 4. Experimental Studies

Ch. VIII. Shock Waves in Solids

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Conservative Laws

§ 3. Jump Conditions

§ 4. The Case of the Solid Body with Small Strains

§ 5. Constitutive Equations

§ 6. Example for a Certain Constitutive Equation

§ 7. The Constitutive Equation for the Case σij = σδij

§ 8. The One-Dimensional Strain Case

§ 9. Shock Waves in Bodies Comprising Phase Transitions

§ 10. Elastic and Plastic Shock Waves

§ 11. An Example of Moderate Unloading

§ 12. Cratering

Ch. IX. Plastic Waves in Soils

§ 1. Introduction

§ 2. Soil Compaction

§ 3. Yield Condition

§ 4. Loading and Unloading Concepts

§ 5. Stress-Strain Relations

§ 6. The "Plastic Gas" Model

§ 7. The Plastic Locking Medium

§ 8. Other Models which Consider the Unloading Process

§ 9. Multi-Phase Media

§ 10. The Method of Characteristics

Ch. X. Appendix. Differential Constitutive Equations Used in Dynamic Plasticity

§ 1. Semi-Linear Constitutive Equations

§ 2. Quasi-Linear Constitutive Equations

References

Subject Index