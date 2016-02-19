Dynamic Modelling of Information Systems
1st Edition
Description
The use of dynamic models in the development of information systems is regarded by many researchers as a promising issue in design support. Modelling the dynamics of information systems is likely to improve the quality and the performance of the design products. Dynamic modelling as a new approach for dynamic analysis of problems within an existing situation, and design and evaluation of different solution strategies may overcome many difficulties in the design process.
Table of Contents
Including Dynamic Modelling into the Object-Oriented Design (H. Frank, W. Gerteis). A Communication Oriented Approach to Conceptual Systems Modelling (J.L.G. Dietz). Using Modeling and Simulation in the Analysis and Design of Information Systems (W.R. Eddins, D.E. Sutherland II, R.L. Crosslin). Dynamic Modelling: An Example of an Event-Driven Approach (L.J.B. Essink). Using an Object-Oriented Diagram Technique for the Design of Information Systems (G. Kappel, M. Schrefl). An Object-Oriented Rule-Based Approach to the Dynamic Modelling of Information Systems (A. Tsalgatidou, P. Loucopoulos). Interactive Modelling for Information Systems Design: The MOSAIC Tool (A. Verbraeck, F.W. Wierda). A Formal Framework for Dynamic Modelling of Information Systems (K.M. van Hee, L.J. Somers, M. Voorhoeve). First and Second Order Dynamics in Information Systems (G.J. Ramackers, A.A. Verrijn-Stuart). On Triggers and Hierarchy in Conceptual Modelling (Y. Chen, M. Fang). Modelling Logistic Systems with ExSpect (W.M.P. van der Aalst, A.W. Waltmans). Experiences with Rule-Based Dynamic Modelling (I. D'Haenens, F. van Assche, E. Halpin, B. Karakostas). Dynamic Modelling for Analysis and Design of Office Systems (R.C.J. Dur). The Application of Parallelism in Commercial Dynamic Information Systems: The Forth-Clyde Project (A. Fowler, D. Franks, K. Curie). Prototyping as Modeling: What is Being Modeled? (J. Rothenberg).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 14th January 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483294841
About the Editor
K.M. van Hee
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics and Computing Science, Eindhoven University of Technology, The Netherlands
H.G. Sol
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, Policy and Management, Delft University of Technology, The Netherlands