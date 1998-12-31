Dynamic Mechanical Analysis for Plastics Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781884207648, 9780815516927

Dynamic Mechanical Analysis for Plastics Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Sepe
Hardcover ISBN: 9781884207648
eBook ISBN: 9780815516927
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1998
Page Count: 199
Price includes VAT/GST

Table of Contents

Introduction DMA of Plastics - Alphabetical Listing of Materials Thermoplastic, ABS Thermoplastic, Acetal Copolymer Thermoplastic, Acetal Homopolymer Thermoplastic, Acrylic Thermoplastic, Acrylic Copolymer Thermoplastic, Alloy, ABS/ Nylon Thermoplastic, Alloy, Acrylic/ PC Thermoplastic, Alloy, PC/ ABS Thermoplastic, Alloy, PC/ PBT Thermoplastic, Alloy, PC/ PET Thermoplastic, Alloy, PP/ PS Thermoplastic, Nylon 12 Thermoplastic, Nylon 6 Thermoplastic, Nylon 6/ 66 Thermoplastic, Nylon 612 Thermoplastic, Nylon 66 Thermoplastic, Nylon MXD6 Thermoplastic, Nylon, Amorph. Thermoplastic, Nylon, Arom. Thermoplastic, Nylon, Partially Arom. Thermoplastic, Polycarbonate Thermoplastic, Polycycloolefin Thermoplastic, Polyester, PBT Thermoplastic, Polyester, PET Thermoplastic, Polyimide, Polyetherimide Thermoplastic, Polyketone, Polyetheretherketone Thermoplastic, Polyphenylene Ether, Modified Thermoplastic, Polyphenylene Sulfide Thermoplastic, Polypropylene Thermoplastic, Polypropylene Copolymer Thermoplastic, Polystyrene Thermoplastic, Polysulfone, Polyethersulfone Thermoplastic, Styrene Acrylonitrile DMA of Plastics - Classified Listing of Materials Thermoplastics, Acetal Resins Thermoplastics, Acrylic Resins Thermoplastics, Alloys Thermoplastics, Modified Polyphenylene Ether (Modified PPE) Thermoplastics, Polyamides Thermoplastics, Polycarbonates Thermoplastics, Polyesters Thermoplastics, Polyimides Thermoplastics, Polyketones Thermoplastics, Polyolefins Thermoplastics, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Thermoplastics, Polysulfones Thermoplastics, Styrenic Resins

Description

As plastics are being used more extensively in high-performance markets, it is imperative that designers and engineers understand all aspects of polymer behavior over an extended service life. Dynamic Mechanical Analysis for Plastics Engineering describes practical uses for DMA information. All of the information for 120 families of thermoplastics is based on independent test data conducted exclusively for this product and is not available through any other source. This PDL addition shows how to use the DMA data to predict, at various temperatures, each materials estimated service life and potential for failure. This book explains the correlation between time and temperature-dependence and illustrates how time-dependent responses such as creep and stress relaxation affect the practical utility of different materials. Basic polymer structures are discussed and test results show how these structural details can be detected and understood.

Readership

Designers, engineers, and materials scientists in the plastics industry.

Details

No. of pages:
199
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1998
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Hardcover ISBN:
9781884207648
eBook ISBN:
9780815516927

Reviews

"The book shows how to predict potential for failure. Four-color graphs show material performance information in an easy-to-read format." - Injection Molding Magazine

About the Authors

Michael Sepe Author

Michael Sepe has worked in the plastics industry since 1975 in a variety of roles involving both man

Affiliations and Expertise

Dickten & Masch Manufacturing, Wisconsin, USA

