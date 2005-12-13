Dynamic Food Webs, Volume 3

Multispecies assemblages, ecosystem development, and environmental change Peter C. de Ruiter, Volkmar Wolters and John C. Moore 1.2 Food web science: Moving on the path from abstraction to prediction Kirk O. Winemiller and Craig A. Layman

2.0 Introduction to Section 2: Dynamic Food Web Structures Variation in community architecture as stabilizing mechanisms of food webs John C. Moore

2.1 From food webs to ecological networks: linking non-linear trophic interactions with nutrient competition Ulrich Brose, Eric L. Berlow and Neo D. Martinez

2.2 Food web architecture and its effects on consumer resource oscillations in experimental pond ecosystems Mathew A. Leibold, Spencer R. Hall and Ottar Bjornstad

2.3 Food web structure: from scale invariance to scale dependence, and back again? Carolin Banašek-Richter, Marie-France Cattin and Louis-Félix Bersier

2.4 Role of Space, Time, and Variability in Food Web Dynamics Kevin McCann, Joe Rasmussen, James Umbanhowar and Murray Humphries

3.0 Introduction Section 3: Population Dynamics and Food Webs Population dynamics and food webs: drifting away from the Lotka-Volterra paradigm Giorgos D. Kokkoris 3.1 Modelling evolving food webs Alan J. McKane and Barbara Drossel

3.2 The Influence of individual growth and development on the structure of ecological communities André M. De Roos and Lennart Persson

3.3 Linking flexible food-web structure to population stability: a theoretical consideration on adaptive food webs Michio Kondoh

3.4 Inducible Defenses in Food Webs Matthijs Vos, Bob W. Kooi, Don L. DeAngelis and Wolf M. Mooij

4.0 Introduction to Section 4: Body Size and Food Webs Wearing Elton's wellingtons: why body-size still matters in food webs Philip H Warren

4.1 Species’ average body mass and numerical abundance in a community food web: statistical questions in estimating the relationship Joel E. Cohen and Stephen R. Carpenter

4.2 Body size scalings and the dynamics of ecological systems Lennart Persson and André M. De Roos

4.3 Body size, Interaction Strength and Food Web dynamics Mark C. Emmerson, José M. Montoya and Guy Woodward

4.4 Body-size determinants of the structure and dynamics of ecological networks: scaling from the individual to the ecosystem Guy Woodward, Bo Ebenman, Marc C. Emmerson, José M. Montoya, J.M. Olesen, A. Valido and Philip H. Warren

5.0 Introduction to Section 5: Nutrient and Resource Dynamics and Food Webs Understanding the mutual relationships between the dynamics of food webs, resources and nutrients Tobias Purtauf and Stefan Scheu

5.1 Variability in soil food web structure across time and space Janne Bengtsson and Matty P. Berg

5.2 Functional roles of leaf litter detritus in terrestrial food webs John L. Sabo, Candan U. Soykan and Andrew Keller

5.3 Stability and interaction strength within soil food webs of a European forest transect: the impact of N deposition Dagmar Schröter and Stefan C. Dekker

5.4 Differential effects of consumers on C, N, and P dynamics: insights from long-term research Wyatt F. Cross, Amy D. Rosemond, Jonathan P. Benstead, Sue L. Eggert and J. Bruce Wallace

5.5 Measuring the ability of food to fuel work in ecosystems Steven H. Cousins, Kathryn V. Bracewell and Kevin Attree

5.6 Towards a new generation of dynamical soil decomposer food web model Stephan C. Dekker, Stefan Scheu, Dagmar Schröter, Heikki Setälä, Maciej Szanser and Theo P. Traas

6.0 Introduction to Section 6: Biodiversity and Food Web Structure and Function Food Webs, Biodiversity, and Ecosystem Functioning Peter J. Morin

6.1 Food webs and the relationship between biodiversity and ecosystem functioning Michel Loreau and Elisa Thébault

6.2 Biodiversity, food web structure, and the partitioning of biomass within and among trophic levels Jeremy W. Fox

6.3 Trophic position, biotic context, and abiotic factors determine species contributions to ecosystem functioning Amy Downing and J. Timothy Wootton

6.4 Does biological complexity relate to functional attributes of soil food webs? Heikki Setälä

6.5 Diversity, Productivity and Invasibility Relationships in Rock Pool Food Webs Beatrix E. Beisner and Tamara N. Romanuk

6.6 Measuring the functional diversity of food webs Owen L Petchey, Jill McGrady-Steed and Peter J Morin

7.0 Tracing perturbation effects in food webs: the potential and limitation of experimental approaches Dave Raffaelli

7.1 Insight into pollution effects in complex riverine habitats: A role for food web experiments Joseph M. Culp, Nancy E. Glozier, Kevin J. Cash, and Donald J. Baird

7.2 Perturbations and Indirect Effects in Complex Food Webs José M. Montoya, Mark E. Emmerson, Ricard V. Solé and Guy Woodward

7.3 Dealing with model uncertainty in trophodynamic models: a Patagonian example Mariano Koen-Alonso and Peter Yodzis

7.4 Describing a species-rich river food web using stable isotopes, stomach contents, and functional experiments Craig A. Layman, Kirk O. Winemiller and D. Albrey Arrington

7.5 Communicating Ecology through Food Webs: Visualizing and quantifying the effects of stocking alpine lakes with trout Sarah Harper-Smith, Eric L. Berlow, Roland A. Knapp, Richard J. Williams and Neo D. Martinez

8.0 Introduction to the thematic reviews Peter de Ruiter, John C. Moore, Volkmar Wolters

8.1 How do complex food webs persist in nature? Anthony I. Dell, Giorgos D. Kokkoris, Carolin Banasek-Richter, Louis-Felix Bersier, Jennifer A. Dunne, Michio Kondoh, Tamara N. Romanuk and Neo D. Martinez

8.2 Population dynamics and food web structure—Predicting measurable food web properties with minimal detail and resolution John L. Sabo, Beatrix E. Beisner, Eric L. Berlow, Kim Cuddington, Alan Hastings, Mariano Koen-Alonso, Kevin McCann, Carlos Melian and John Moore

8.3 Central issues for aquatic food webs: from chemical cues to whole system responses Ursula M. Scharler, Florence D. Hulot, Donald J. Baird, Wyatt F. Cross, Joseph M. Culp, Craig A. Layman, Dave Raffaelli, Matthijs Vos and Kirk O. Winemiller

8.4 Spatial aspects of food webs Ulrich Brose, Mitchell Pavao-Zuckerman, Anna Eklöf, Janne Bengtsson, Matty Berg, Steven H. Cousins, Christian Mulder, Herman A. Verhoef and Volkmar Wolters