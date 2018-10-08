Dynamic estimation and control is a fast growing and widely researched field of study that lays the foundation for a new generation of technologies that can dynamically, adaptively and automatically stabilize power systems. This book provides a comprehensive introduction to research techniques for real-time estimation and control of power systems.

Dynamic Estimation and Control of Power Systems coherently and concisely explains key concepts in a step by step manner, beginning with the fundamentals and building up to the latest developments of the field. Each chapter features examples to illustrate the main ideas, and effective research tools are presented for signal processing-based estimation of the dynamic states and subsequent control, both centralized and decentralized, as well as linear and nonlinear. Detailed mathematical proofs are included for readers who desire a deeper technical understanding of the methods.

This book is an ideal research reference for engineers and researchers working on monitoring and stability of modern grids, as well as postgraduate students studying these topics. It serves to deliver a clear understanding of the tools needed for estimation and control, while also acting as a basis for readers to further develop new and improved approaches in their own research.



