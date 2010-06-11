Dynamic Echocardiography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437722628, 9781455708703

Dynamic Echocardiography

1st Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition: Enhanced Online Features and Print

Editors: Roberto Lang Steven Goldstein Itzhak Kronzon Bijoy Khandheria
eBook ISBN: 9781455708703
eBook ISBN: 9781455710034
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th June 2010
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dynamic Echocardiography combines textbook, case-based, and multimedia approaches to cover the latest advances in this rapidly evolving specialty. The experts at the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) present new developments in 3D echocardiography, aortic and mitral valve disease, interventional and intraoperative echocardiography, new technologies, and more. You’ll have everything you need to apply the latest techniques in echocardiography and get the best results…in print and online at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with an extensive multimedia library.

  • Visualize numerous cardiac pathologies by reviewing companion online presentations for all the book chapters, each featuring multiple cases and dynamic echocardiographic clips.

  • Stay current on aortic and mitral valve disease, prosthetic heart valve disease, interventional and intraoperative echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, CAD, complications of MI, pericardial disease and intracardiac masses, myocardial diseases, heart failure filling pressures, CRT, CHD, and new technologies.

  • Understand the advantages of 3D echocardiography and see how to effectively use this novel technique.

  • Appreciate the visual nuances and details of echocardiography thanks to beautiful, full-color illustrations.

  • Tap into the expertise of authorities from the American Society of Echocardiography.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455708703
eBook ISBN:
9781455710034

About the Editor

Roberto Lang

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Director, Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging Laboratories, University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Steven Goldstein

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Noninvasive Cardiology Lab, Washington Hospital Center, Washington, District of Columbia, USA

Itzhak Kronzon

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Department of Cardiology, Hofstra University School of Medicine, and LIJ/North Shore Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York, USA

Bijoy Khandheria

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Echocardiography Services, Aurora Health Care, Aurora Medical Group, Aurora St. Luke Medical Center; Director, Echocardiography Center for Research and Innovation, Aurora Research Institute; Co-Director, Aurora Center for Cardio-Oncology; Clinical Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.