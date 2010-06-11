Dynamic Echocardiography
1st Edition
Description
Dynamic Echocardiography combines textbook, case-based, and multimedia approaches to cover the latest advances in this rapidly evolving specialty. The experts at the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) present new developments in 3D echocardiography, aortic and mitral valve disease, interventional and intraoperative echocardiography, new technologies, and more. You’ll have everything you need to apply the latest techniques in echocardiography and get the best results…in print and online at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Access the fully searchable text online at www.expertconsult.com, along with an extensive multimedia library.
- Visualize numerous cardiac pathologies by reviewing companion online presentations for all the book chapters, each featuring multiple cases and dynamic echocardiographic clips.
- Stay current on aortic and mitral valve disease, prosthetic heart valve disease, interventional and intraoperative echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, CAD, complications of MI, pericardial disease and intracardiac masses, myocardial diseases, heart failure filling pressures, CRT, CHD, and new technologies.
- Understand the advantages of 3D echocardiography and see how to effectively use this novel technique.
- Appreciate the visual nuances and details of echocardiography thanks to beautiful, full-color illustrations.
- Tap into the expertise of authorities from the American Society of Echocardiography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 11th June 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708703
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455710034
About the Editor
Roberto Lang
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director, Noninvasive Cardiac Imaging Laboratories, University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Steven Goldstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Noninvasive Cardiology Lab, Washington Hospital Center, Washington, District of Columbia, USA
Itzhak Kronzon
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Department of Cardiology, Hofstra University School of Medicine, and LIJ/North Shore Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, New York, USA
Bijoy Khandheria
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Echocardiography Services, Aurora Health Care, Aurora Medical Group, Aurora St. Luke Medical Center; Director, Echocardiography Center for Research and Innovation, Aurora Research Institute; Co-Director, Aurora Center for Cardio-Oncology; Clinical Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA