Dynamic Deformation, Damage and Fracture in Composite Materials and Structures
1st Edition
Description
Composite materials, with their higher exposure to dynamic loads, have increasingly been used in aerospace, naval, automotive, sports and other sectors over the last few decades. Dynamic Deformation, Damage and Fracture in Composite Materials and Structures reviews various aspects of dynamic deformation, damage and fracture, mostly in composite laminates and sandwich structures, in a broad range of application fields including aerospace, automotive, defense and sports engineering.
As the mechanical behavior and performance of composites varies under different dynamic loading regimes and velocities, the book is divided into sections that examine the different loading regimes and velocities. Part one examine low-velocity loading and part two looks at high-velocity loading. Part three then assesses shock and blast (i.e. contactless) events and the final part focuses on impact (contact) events. As sports applications of composites are linked to a specific subset of dynamic loading regimes, these applications are reviewed in the final part.
Key Features
- Examines dynamic deformation and fracture of composite materials
- Covers experimental, analytical and numerical aspects
- Addresses important application areas such as aerospace, automotive, wind energy and defence, with a special section on sport applications
Readership
R&D industry specialists in the aerospace, automotive, wind energy, defense and sports engineering sectors, and researchers and postgraduate students in these fields
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Composites Science and Engineering
- 1. Introduction
- Part One. Low-velocity loading
- 2. Damage tolerance of composite structures under low-velocity impact
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Principles of damage tolerance
- 2.3. The different damage types
- 2.4. Impact damage
- 2.5. Damage detectability
- 2.6. Residual strength after impact
- 2.7. Impact threat
- 2.8. Conclusions
- 3. Damage in laminates from low-velocity impacts
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Impact damage
- 3.3. Damage detection and structural health monitoring
- 3.4. Impact damage predictions for low-velocity impacts
- 3.5. Conclusions
- 4. Multiscale modeling of delamination damage in laminated structures
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Models for laminated structures
- 4.3. A multiscale model for multilayered plates with imperfect interfaces and delaminations
- 4.4. Static and dynamic characteristics of laminated plates with cohesive interfaces and delaminations subjected to thermomechanical loading
- 4.5. Conclusions
- 5. Low-velocity impact of composite laminates: Damage evolution
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Composite damage criteria
- 5.3. Damage prediction of composites under low-velocity impact
- 5.4. Conclusions
- 6. Low-velocity impact on laminates
- 6.1. Low-velocity impact on thin and thick laminates
- 6.2. Low-velocity impact on thin and thick laminates under preload (tension/compression)
- 6.3. Low-velocity impact on curved laminates
- 6.4. Conclusions
- Part Two. High-velocity loading
- 7. High-velocity impact damage in CFRP laminates
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Experiments
- 7.3. Experimental results
- 7.4. Discussion
- 7.5. Conclusions
- 8. Dynamic damage in FRPs: From low to high velocity
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Impact response of composite materials
- 8.3. Damage mechanisms of FRPs under high-velocity impact
- 8.4. Air-blast response of curved CFRP laminates
- 8.5. Ballistic impact response of hybrid woven FRPs
- 8.6. Conclusions
- Part Three. Shock and blast
- 9. The dynamic loading response of carbon-fiber-filled polymer composites
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Materials
- 9.3. Methods
- 9.4. Results
- 9.5. Discussion of shock response of CP and CE composites
- 9.6. Summary and conclusions
- 10. The response to underwater blast
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Laboratory-scale underwater blast experiments
- 10.3. Experimental results
- 10.4. Modelling and optimisation
- 10.5. Conclusions
- 11. Dynamic loading of composite structures with fluid–structure interaction
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Experimental study of impact on composite structures with FSI
- 11.3. Numerical analysis of impact on composite structures with FSI
- 11.4. Experimental study of vibration of composite structures in water
- 11.5. Numerical analysis of vibration of composite structures in water
- 11.6. Experimental study of cyclic loading of composite structures with FSI
- 11.7. Numerical analysis of cyclic loading of composite structures with FSI
- 11.8. Conclusions
- 12. Shock loading of polymer composites
- 12.1. Shock propagation in composites
- 12.2. The response of composites to air-blast loads
- 12.3. Concluding remarks and future research needs
- 13. Blast response of sandwich structures: The influence of curvature
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Materials and manufacturing
- 13.3. Quasi-static material characterisation
- 13.4. Blast test method
- 13.5. Blast test results
- 13.6. Discussion
- 13.7. Conclusions
- 14. Cellular sandwich composites under blast loads
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Shock waves during blast events
- 14.3. Material behavior of cellular materials
- 14.4. Shock-wave attenuation by cellular core sandwich composite
- 14.5. Conclusions
- Part Four. Impact and penetration
- 15. Ballistic impact behavior of composites: Analytical formulation
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Materials for ballistic protection
- 15.3. Composites for high-performance applications
- 15.4. Ballistic impact on composite targets
- 15.5. Solution procedure
- 15.6. Experimental studies
- 15.7. Results and discussion
- 15.8. Enhancing ballistic protection capability of composite targets
- 15.9. Conclusions
- 16. Impact resistance of sandwich plates
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Damage-mitigating sandwich plate designs
- 16.3. Experimental assessment of impact resistance of sandwich plates
- 16.4. Modeling
- 16.5. Conclusions
- 17. Impact behaviour of fibre–metal laminates
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Parameters affecting impact behaviour of FMLs
- 17.3. Low-velocity impacts on FMLs
- 17.4. High-velocity impacts on FMLs
- 17.5. Response of FMLs under blast loading
- 17.6. Comparison of properties and performance of FMLs
- 17.7. Summary and future prospects
- Part Five. Sports applications
- 18. Impact performance of sports composites
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Background
- 18.3. Experiment
- 18.4. Results
- 18.5. Discussion
- 18.6. Summary
- 19. Dynamic large-deflection bending of laminates
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Experimental methods
- 19.3. Finite-element simulations
- 19.4. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 1st February 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081008706
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000830
About the Editor
Vadim Silberschmidt
Professor Vadim Silberschmidt is Chair of Mechanics of Materials, Associate Dean (Research), ICoVIS Director, and Head of the Mechanics of Advanced Materials Research Group, Loughborough University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chair of Mechanics of Materials, Associate Dean (Research), ICoVIS Director, and Head of the Mechanics of Advanced Materials Research Group, Loughborough University, UK