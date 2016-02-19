Dynamic Behavior of Concrete Structures, Volume 44

This book is concerned with the dynamic behavior of reinforced/prestressed concrete structures, such as: buildings and bridges. It discusses how to predict or check the real inelastic behavior of concrete structures subjected to dynamic loads, including equipment loads, earthquake motions, seismic interactions and missile impacts. A number of techniques have recently been developed to assist in evaluating such occurrences. This book is intended to apply structural dynamics to concrete structures and is appropriate as a textbook for an introductory course in dynamic behavior of concrete structures at the upper-undergraduate or graduate level as well as for practicing engineers.