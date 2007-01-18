Dynamic Aquaria

1. Introduction

Part I: Physical Environment

2. The Envelope: Physical Parameters and Energy State

3. Substrate: The Active Role of Rock, Mud, and Sand

4. Water Composition: Management of Salinity, Hardness, and Evaporation

5. The Input of Solar Energy: Lighting Requirements

6. The Input of Organic Energy: Particulates and Feeding

Part II : Biochemical Environment

7. Metabolism: Respiration, Photosynthesis, and Biological Loading

8. Organisms and Gas Exchange: Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, pH, and Alkalinity

9. The Primary Nutrients—Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Silica: Limitation and Eutrophication

10. Biomineralization and Calcification: A Key to Biosphere and Ecosystem Function

11. Control of the Biochemical Environment: Filters, Bacteria, and the Algal Turf Scrubber

Part III: Biological Structure

12. Community Structure: Biodiversity in Model Ecosystems

13. Trophic Structure: Ecosystems and the Dynamics of Food Chains

14. Primary Producers: Plants That Grow on the Bottom

15. Herbivores: Predators of Plants and Omnivores, Predators of Plants and Animals

16. Carnivores: Predators of Animals

17. Plankton and Planktivores: Floating Plants and Animals and Their Predators

18. Detritus and Detritivores: The Dynamics of Muddy Bottoms

19. Symbionts and Other Feeders

Part IV: Ecological Systems in Microcosms, Mesocosms, and Aquaria

20. Models of Coral Reef Ecosystems

21. A Subarctic/Boreal Microcosm: Test of a Biogeographic Model

22. Estuaries: Ecosystem Modeling and Restoration: Where Fresh and Salt Waters Interact

23. Freshwater Ecosystem Models

Part V: The Environment and Ecological Engineering

24. Organisms and Natural Products: Commercial Ecosystem Culture

25. Large Scale Water Quality Management with Solar Energy Capture

Part VI: Summary

26. Microcosms, Mesocosms, and Macrocosms: Building and Restoring Ecosystems: A Synthesis