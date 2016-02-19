Dynamic Aquaria
1st Edition
Building Living Ecosystems
Description
Dynamic Aquaria is the outgrowth of years of research aimed at studying how to accurately model and construct living ecosystems in mesocosms, microcosms, and aquaria. It is a unique book, presenting scientifically sound information for a growing new area of science--synthetic ecology, or the construction of living ecosystems. At the same time, the authors present thoughtful perspectives on how knowledge gained by creating these smaller ecosystems helps us to understand our wild ecosystems and biosphere as a whole.
Key Features
@introbul:For the scientist: n This book presents an array of new approaches, some revolutionary, to the development and operation of experimental ecosystems @introbul:For the professional aquarist: n This book demonstrates the ever-expanding possibilities for creating functioning ecosystems for educational display @introbul:For the hobbyist: n The book demonstrates the practical potential for building and operating true, "natural" ecosystems, rather than artificial habitats that house a few selected organisms
Table of Contents
Introduction. Physical Environment. The Envelope--Shapes, Materials, and Construction. Temperature--Control of Heating and Cooling. Water Composition--The Management of Salinity, Hardness, and Evaporation. Water Motion--Waves, Currents, and Plumbing. Tides--Simulating the Effects of Sun and Moon. The Input of Solar Energy--Lighting Requirements. Substrate--The Management of Rock, Mud, and Sand. Biochemical Environment. Metabolism--Respiration, Photosynthesis, and Biological Loading. Organisms and Gas Exchange--Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, and pH. Nitrogenous Wastes and Nutrients--Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and the Micronutrients. Control of the Biochemical Environment--Filters, Bacteria, and the Algal Turf Scrubber. Biological Structure. Community Structure--The Framework. Trophic Structure--Ecosystems and the Dynamics of Food Chains. Primary Producers--Plants that Grow on the Bottom. Herbivores--Predators of Plants. Carnivores--Predators of Animals. Plankton and Planktivores--The Floating Plants and Animals and Their Predators. Detritus and Detrivores--The Dynamics of Muddy Bottoms. Symbionts and Other Feeders. Ecological Systems in Microcosms, Mesocosms, and Aquaria. Models of Coral Reef Ecosystems. A Subarctic Shore--The Maine Coast. Estuaries--Ecosystem Modeling Where Fresh and Salt Waters Interact. Freshwater Ecosystem Models. Summary. Microcosms, Mesocosms, and Aquaria as Ecosystem Models--A Synthesis. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 667
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 16th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137928
About the Author
Walter Adey
Walter Adey received his B.S. in Geophysics from MIT, performed graduate studies at MIT and Harvard in Paleontology and Biology, and obtained his Ph.D. in Marine Botany and Geology from the University of Michigan. Since 1977, he has been the Director of the Marine Systems Laboratory at the Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution. Dr. Adey is an associate editor for Restoration Ecology and The Journal of Ecological Engineering. He has authored numerous publications, and has developed several exhibits and operational mesocosm systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Natural History Museum, Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C., USA
Karen Loveland
Karen Loveland is a multi-international award-winning documentary film maker who has produced and directed films for the Smithsonian Institution for over 30 years. In her present position as Deputy Director for Smithsonian Productions, she assists in the management and programming for Smithsonian media activities as well as overseas production and co-production using a wide variety of electronic technologies and formats. She founded the Smithsonians Motion Picture Unit in 1969. She has been the recipient of more than 70 prestigious national and international awards and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Natural History Producer
Reviews
@qu:"In all, this is an impressive book both in scope and scholarship....The authors have successfully taken on two difficult tasks--conveying complex ecological issues to the aquarist, and describing new water-handling technologies to the scientist.The book successfully presents the essential biological, ecological, and physico-chemical aspects of ecological systems in an accessible fashion." @source:--ECOLOGY