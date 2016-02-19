Dynamic Analysis of the Urban Economy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125011501, 9780323160261

Dynamic Analysis of the Urban Economy

1st Edition

Authors: Takahiro Miyao
eBook ISBN: 9780323160261
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1981
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
51.95
44.16
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Dynamic Analysis of the Urban Economy provides a dynamic analysis of business and residential economic activities in urban areas. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover some insights into the dynamic processes of complex urban relationships through construction and analysis of simple dynamic models of the urban economy, as well as the development of the so-called ""dynamic urban economics"" within the framework of general dynamic economics. The Introduction is a preview of the basic ideas about dynamics. This topic is followed by discussion on the theoretical analyses of dynamic urban systems. Part 1 emphasizes the dynamic stability property of spatial equilibrium and its relation to comparative statics. Part 2 considers the effects of various kinds of externalities o n the dynamic property of the urban economy, while Part 3 examines the long-run growth processes of the urban economy and their optimality property. Part 4 looks into the optimal size and configurations of an urban area in connection with agglomeration economies and traffic congestion. This book will be of great value to economic theorists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

References

Part 1 Stability of Spatial Equilibrium

Chapter 1 Industrial Location

1.1 The Production Model

1.2 Boundary Adjustment

1.3 Wage Adjustment

1.4 Comparative Statics

1.5 The LeChatelier Principle

References

Chapter 2 Residential Location

2.1 The Residential Model

2.2 Dynamic Stability

2.3 Comparative Statics

References

Chapter 3 Interaction of Industrial and Residential Locations

3.1 The Urban Location Model

3.2 Dynamic Stability

3.3 Comparative Statics

References

Chapter 4 An Open City Case

4.1 The Open City Model

4.2 Dynamic Adjustment and Stability

4.3 Comparative Statics

References

Part 2 Externality and Instability

Chapter 5 Instability of a Mixed City

5.1 Negative Intergroup Externalities

5.2 Global Analysis in a Special Case

5.3 Positive Intragroup Externalities

5.4 A Monocentric City Case

5.5 Final Remarks

References

Chapter 6 Probabilistic Approach to Neighborhood Choice

6.1 The Model and Existence

6.2 Uniqueness

6.3 Stability

6.4 The Two-Type-Two-Location Case

References

Chapter 7 Production and Externality

7.1 The Model with Pollution Externalities

7.2 Existence

7.3 Uniqueness and Stability

References

Part 3 Dynamics of Urban Growth

Chapter 8 Industrial Growth

8.1 Exogenous Population Growth

8.2 Optimal Taxation

8.3 More on the Golden Rule

8.4 Exogenous Transportation Improvements

References

Chapter 9 Residential Growth

9.1 The Model with One Residential Class

9.2 Balanced Growth with the Golden Rule

9.3 Two Income Classes

9.4 Modifications

References

Chapter 10 Urban Growth and Unemployment

10.1 The Aggregate Production Function

10.2 The Model and Balanced Growth

10.3 Local Stability Analysis

10.4 Global Stability

References

Chapter 11 Dynamics of Rural-Urban Migration

11.1 The Model with Agglomeration Economies

11.2 Properties of Equilibrium

11.3 Dynamics of Migration

References

Part 4 Congestion and Agglomeration

Chapter 12 Land Use in a Square City

12.1 The Model and Equilibrium Traffic Patterns

12.2 The Competitive Rent Profile

12.3 A Conjecture on Optimality

12.4 Excessive City Size

References

Chapter 13 Economics of Urban Concentration

13.1 The Multicentric City Model

13.2 Equilibrium Traffic Patterns

13.3 Total Transport Cost

13.4 Net Social Product

13.5 Numerical Examples

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160261

About the Author

Takahiro Miyao

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.