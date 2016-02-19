Dynamic Analysis of the Urban Economy provides a dynamic analysis of business and residential economic activities in urban areas. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover some insights into the dynamic processes of complex urban relationships through construction and analysis of simple dynamic models of the urban economy, as well as the development of the so-called ""dynamic urban economics"" within the framework of general dynamic economics. The Introduction is a preview of the basic ideas about dynamics. This topic is followed by discussion on the theoretical analyses of dynamic urban systems. Part 1 emphasizes the dynamic stability property of spatial equilibrium and its relation to comparative statics. Part 2 considers the effects of various kinds of externalities o n the dynamic property of the urban economy, while Part 3 examines the long-run growth processes of the urban economy and their optimality property. Part 4 looks into the optimal size and configurations of an urban area in connection with agglomeration economies and traffic congestion. This book will be of great value to economic theorists.