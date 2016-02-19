Dynamic Analysis of the Urban Economy
1st Edition
Description
Dynamic Analysis of the Urban Economy provides a dynamic analysis of business and residential economic activities in urban areas. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 13 chapters that cover some insights into the dynamic processes of complex urban relationships through construction and analysis of simple dynamic models of the urban economy, as well as the development of the so-called ""dynamic urban economics"" within the framework of general dynamic economics. The Introduction is a preview of the basic ideas about dynamics. This topic is followed by discussion on the theoretical analyses of dynamic urban systems. Part 1 emphasizes the dynamic stability property of spatial equilibrium and its relation to comparative statics. Part 2 considers the effects of various kinds of externalities o n the dynamic property of the urban economy, while Part 3 examines the long-run growth processes of the urban economy and their optimality property. Part 4 looks into the optimal size and configurations of an urban area in connection with agglomeration economies and traffic congestion. This book will be of great value to economic theorists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part 1 Stability of Spatial Equilibrium
Chapter 1 Industrial Location
1.1 The Production Model
1.2 Boundary Adjustment
1.3 Wage Adjustment
1.4 Comparative Statics
1.5 The LeChatelier Principle
Chapter 2 Residential Location
2.1 The Residential Model
2.2 Dynamic Stability
2.3 Comparative Statics
Chapter 3 Interaction of Industrial and Residential Locations
3.1 The Urban Location Model
3.2 Dynamic Stability
3.3 Comparative Statics
Chapter 4 An Open City Case
4.1 The Open City Model
4.2 Dynamic Adjustment and Stability
4.3 Comparative Statics
Part 2 Externality and Instability
Chapter 5 Instability of a Mixed City
5.1 Negative Intergroup Externalities
5.2 Global Analysis in a Special Case
5.3 Positive Intragroup Externalities
5.4 A Monocentric City Case
5.5 Final Remarks
Chapter 6 Probabilistic Approach to Neighborhood Choice
6.1 The Model and Existence
6.2 Uniqueness
6.3 Stability
6.4 The Two-Type-Two-Location Case
Chapter 7 Production and Externality
7.1 The Model with Pollution Externalities
7.2 Existence
7.3 Uniqueness and Stability
Part 3 Dynamics of Urban Growth
Chapter 8 Industrial Growth
8.1 Exogenous Population Growth
8.2 Optimal Taxation
8.3 More on the Golden Rule
8.4 Exogenous Transportation Improvements
Chapter 9 Residential Growth
9.1 The Model with One Residential Class
9.2 Balanced Growth with the Golden Rule
9.3 Two Income Classes
9.4 Modifications
Chapter 10 Urban Growth and Unemployment
10.1 The Aggregate Production Function
10.2 The Model and Balanced Growth
10.3 Local Stability Analysis
10.4 Global Stability
Chapter 11 Dynamics of Rural-Urban Migration
11.1 The Model with Agglomeration Economies
11.2 Properties of Equilibrium
11.3 Dynamics of Migration
Part 4 Congestion and Agglomeration
Chapter 12 Land Use in a Square City
12.1 The Model and Equilibrium Traffic Patterns
12.2 The Competitive Rent Profile
12.3 A Conjecture on Optimality
12.4 Excessive City Size
Chapter 13 Economics of Urban Concentration
13.1 The Multicentric City Model
13.2 Equilibrium Traffic Patterns
13.3 Total Transport Cost
13.4 Net Social Product
13.5 Numerical Examples
Index
