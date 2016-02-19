Dynamic Analysis of Offshore Structures
1st Edition
Description
Dynamic Analysis of Offshore Structures appraises offshore structures, particularly the major sources of uncertainty in the design process. The book explains the fundamentals of probabilistic processes, the theory or analysis of sea states, and the random-vibration approach to structural response. The text describes the hydrodynamics of water waves, wave forecasting, and the statistical parameters associated with sea-states. The investigator can use Morison's equation to calculate the impact of wave forces acting on slender members such as on lattice-type structures. Or he can employ the diffraction theory to calculate wave forces acting on large-diameter bodies such as concrete gravity-type structures. Other environmental forces he should be concerned with are the effects of currents and winds. The book examines the theory of vibration (including the spectral approach), the theory of vibration on multi-degree-of-freedom structures, matrix analysis of structural response, problems of fatigue, and soil-structure interaction. The book notes the importance of the method of analysis used, with emphasis on the following: dynamic analysis, frequency domain, and linearization of drag. Two types of analysis follow linearization of drag: deterministic analysis (applied in a series of design waves which uses the long-term exceedance diagram for fatigue); or probabilistic analysis (used to study the behavior of the structure during the extreme design storm and its long term behavior for a range of sea states). The book can prove useful for structural, civil, or maritime engineers, as well as for students in one-year courses in offshore structure analysis at the postgraduate or final-year undergraduate level.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Introductory Remarks
1.2 Sea States
1.3 Wave Forces
1.4 Methods of Analysis
2 Fundamentals of Probabilistic Processes
2.1 Basic Concepts
2.2 Second-Order Probability Functions
2.3 n-Dimensional Probability Density Functions
2.4 Autocorrelation and Spectral Density Functions
2.5 Relationship Between Autocorrelation and Spectral Density
2.6 Narrow-Band and Broad-Band Processes
2.7 Crossing Analysis
2.8 Peak Distribution
2.9 Maxima of a General Process
2.10 Broad-Band Case
2.11 Analysis of Maxima, Finite Samples
2.12 Weibull Distribution
3 Sea Waves and Sea States
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Surface Waves
3.3 Statistical Procedures for Analysing Wave Data
3.4 Wave Forecasting Techniques
4 Forces on Slender Members
4.1 Dynamic Forces
4.2 Wave Forces on Stationary Slender Members
4.3 Wave Forces on Moving Members
4.4 Computation of Inertia Coefficients
4.5 Earthquake Effects
5 Diffraction Problems
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Wave Theory for Diffraction Problems
5.3 Wave Forces on a Single Column
5.4 Groups of Cylinders
5.5 Submerged Bodies
5.6 Numerical Solutions
5.7 Effect of Column Motion
6 Effects of Currents and Winds
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Currents
6.3 Large-Diameter Members
6.4 Slender Members
6.5 Scouring
6.6 Wind Characteristics
6.7 Wind Loads
7 Response of a One-degree-of-freedom System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Forced Vibrations of a Damped System
7.3 Complex Response Method
7.4 Spectral Density Approach
7.5 Approximate Solutions
7.6 Application of One-Degree-of-Freedom System Analysis
8 Discretisation for Multi-Degree-Of-Freedom Systems
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Formulation for a Beam Element
8.3 Plate Elements
8.4 System Response
9 Response of Offshore Structures
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The Single Column
9.3 Multi-Leg Gravity Structures
9.4 Lattice-Type Structures
9.5 Fatigue Analysis
9.6 Soil-Structure Interaction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1979
- Published:
- 6th December 1979
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163284
About the Author
C.A. Brebbia
Affiliations and Expertise
Wessex Institute of Technology