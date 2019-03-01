Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128145418, 9780128145425

Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

1st Edition

Mathematical Modelling, and Materials Design and Optimization

Editors: Masoud Soroush Kenneth K.S. Lau
eBook ISBN: 9780128145425
Paperback ISBN: 9780128145418
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st March 2019
Page Count: 470
Description

Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells: Mathematical Modelling and Materials Design and Optimization presents the latest information as edited from leaders in the field. It covers advances in DSSC design, fabrication and mathematical modelling and optimization, providing a comprehensive coverage of various DSSC advances that includes different system scales, from electronic to macroscopic level, and a consolidation of the results with fundamentals. The book is extremely useful as a monograph for graduate students and researchers, but is also a comprehensive, general reference on state-of-the-art techniques in modelling, optimization and design of DSSCs.

Key Features

  • Includes chapter contributions from worldwide leaders in the field
  • Offers first-principles of modelling solar cells with different system scales, from the electronic to macroscopic level
  • References, in a single resource, state-of-the-art techniques in modelling, optimization and design of DSSC

Readership

Engineers and researchers within the energy engineering field and all engineers dealing with mathematical models. Suitable for energy and mathematical modeling markets

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Dye Sensitized Solar Cells
Kenneth K. S. Lau and Masoud Soroush
2. Mathematical Modeling of Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
Jiawei Gong and Sumathy Krishnan
3. Insights into Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells from Macroscopic-Scale First-Principles Mathematical Modeling
Masoud Soroush and Kenneth K. S. Lau
4. Charge Separation: From the Topology of Molecular Electronic Transitions to the Dye/Semiconductor Interfacial Energetics and Kinetics
Thibaud Etienne and Mariachiara Pastore
5. Linear-Response and Real-Time, Time-Dependent DFT for Predicting Optoelectronic Properties of Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
Bryan M. Wong
6. Photovoltaic Performance of Natural Dyes for Dye-Sensitized Solar Cell: A Combined Experimental and Theoretical Study
Vittaya Amornkitbamrung
7. Recent Advances on Porphyrin Dyes for Dye Sensitized Solar Cells
Lingamallu Giribabu
8. Beyond the Limitations of Dye-sensitized Solar Cells
Marina Freitag
9. Upconversion-Enhanced Dye Sensitized Solar Cells
Guanying Chen
10. Insights into Graphene-based Materials as Counter Electrodes for Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
Lucian Baia
11. Economical and Highly Efficient Non-Metal Counter Electrode Materials for Stable Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
Ganapathy Veerappan

About the Editor

Masoud Soroush

Masoud Soroush

Masoud Soroush, PhD, is a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr. Soroush has been conducting research on polymers and polymer reaction engineering for more than 25 years. He has studied free-radical polymerization reactions experimentally and theoretically. Results of his work have been presented in a broad range of peer-reviewed journals globally.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Kenneth K.S. Lau

Kenneth K.S. Lau, PhD, is a Professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering of Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. Dr. Lau’s research focuses on applying novel chemical vapor deposition approaches to the development of polymer thin film materials and devices, with applications in energy harvesting and storage, including dye sensitized solar cells, supercapacitors, and lithium ion batteries.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

