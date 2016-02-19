Dust Explosions, Volume 4
1st Edition
1. Introduction
2. The Dust Explosions Hazard
2.1 An Historical View of Dust Explosions
2.2 What is a Dust Explosion ?
2.2.1 Primary and Secondary Explosions
2.2.2 Flame Propagation
2.2.3 Combustion of Dusts
2.3 Influence of some Chemical and Physical Variables on the Initiation and Progress of a Dust Explosion
2.3.1 Chemical Composition
2.3.2 Particle Size
2.3.3 Dust Concentration
2.3.4 Moisture Content
2.3.5 Ignition
2.3.6 Turbulence
2.3.7 Pressure and Temperature
2.3.8 Inert Gas and Dust
2.3.9 Flammable Gases - Hybrid Mixtures
2.4 Industries at Risk
2.5 Dust Explosion Incidents
3. Determination of Dust Explosion Parameters and their Interpretation
3.1 General Background
3.2 Action Required Before Submitting a Sample for Explosibility Testing
3.2.1 Sample Selection
3.3 Explosibility Tests in the UK
3.3.1 Explosibility Classification
3.3.2 Minimum Ignition Temperature
3.3.3 Minimum Explosible Concentration
3.3.4 Minimum Ignition Energy
3.3.5 Maximum Permissible Oxygen Concentration to Prevent Ignition
3.3.6 Maximum Explosion Pressure and Maximum Rate of Pressure Rise
3.4 Explosibility Tests in the USA
3.4.1 Relative Explosion Hazard Rating
3.4.2 Minimum Ignition Temperature
3.4.3 Minimum Explosible Concentration
3.4.4 Minimum Ignition Energy
3.4.5 Maximum Permissible Oxygen Concentration to Prevent Ignition
3.4.6 Maximum Explosion Pressure and Maximum Rate of Pressure Rise
3.5 Dust Explosibility Tests in Selected European Countries
3.5.1 Norway
3.5.2 Switzerland
3.5.3 Federal Republic of Germany
3.6 Interpretation of Explosibility Data
3.6.1 Classification of Data
3.6.2 Ignition Temperature Data
3.6.3 Explosible Concentration Data
3.6.4 Minimum Explosible Concentration of Dusts Contaminated with Solvent (Hybrid Mixtures)
3.6.5 Ignition Energy Data
3.6.6 Data Obtained from Tests in Reduced Oxygen Atmospheres
3.6.7 Explosion Pressure Data
4. Prevention of Dust Explosions
4.1 General Background
4.2 Dust Control
4.2.1 Dust Extraction and Collection
4.3 Prevention, Detection, and Elimination of Potential Ignition Sources in Powder Handling Plant
4.3.1 Flames
4.3.2 Hot Surfaces
4.3.3 Incandescent Material
4.3.4 Spontaneous Heating
4.3.5 Welding or Cutting Operations
4.3.6 Friction or Impact Sparks
4.3.7 Electrical Sparks
4.3.8 Electrostatic Discharge Sparks
4.3.9 Detection and Extinction of Potential Ignition Sources
4.3.10 Inerting
5. Explosion Protection
5.1 General Background
5.2 Explosion Containment
5.3 Plant Separation
5.4 Explosion Relief Venting
5.5 Sizing of Relief Vents
5.5.1 Vent Ratio for Sizing Relief Vents
5.5.2 The Use of '1Κ Factor' for Sizing Relief Vents
5.5.3 Use of the Cube Root Law in Sizing Explosion Relief Vents
5.5.4 Sample Calculations for Sizing Explosion Relief Vents
5.6 Location of Explosion Relief Vents and Typical Vent Covers
5.6.1 Bursting Diaphragms and Discs
5.6.2 Explosion Relief Doors
5.6.3 Magnetic Covers
5.6.4 Displacement Panels
5.7 Explosion Suppression
5.7.1 General
5.7.2 Explosion Suppression Components
5.7.3 Limitations to Explosion Suppression
5.7.4 Application and System Design
5.7.5 Standardization of Suppression Techniques
5.8 Application of Explosion Protection Methods to Selected Plant
5.8.1 Dryers
5.8.2 Conveying
5.8.3 Collection and Filtration
5.8.4 Grain Elevators
Handbook of Powder Technology, Volume 4: Dust Explosions presents the dust explosion problem in general terms and describes how and why dusts explode. This book discusses the various approaches used to deal with the dust explosion hazards.
Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the methods used to assess, remove, or minimize the hazard of dust explosions. This text then examines the factors that influence the initiation and severity of an explosion. Other chapters consider the explosion prevention and explosion protection techniques. This book discusses as well the characteristics of a dust explosion and the historical development of the problem. The final chapter deals with the significant concept of explosion protection to reduce the worst effects of an explosion to an acceptable level.
This book is a valuable resource for managers, engineers, scientists, safety personnel, and others involved in the handling ad processing of materials in solid particulate form.
@qu:Peter Field has covered dust explosions in a thorough and practical manner and this book will be particularly useful to the design engineer. @source:The Chemical Engineer