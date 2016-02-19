Dust Explosions, Volume 4

Handbook of Powder Technology, Volume 4: Dust Explosions presents the dust explosion problem in general terms and describes how and why dusts explode. This book discusses the various approaches used to deal with the dust explosion hazards.

Organized into five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the methods used to assess, remove, or minimize the hazard of dust explosions. This text then examines the factors that influence the initiation and severity of an explosion. Other chapters consider the explosion prevention and explosion protection techniques. This book discusses as well the characteristics of a dust explosion and the historical development of the problem. The final chapter deals with the significant concept of explosion protection to reduce the worst effects of an explosion to an acceptable level.

This book is a valuable resource for managers, engineers, scientists, safety personnel, and others involved in the handling ad processing of materials in solid particulate form.