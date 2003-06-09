Dust Explosions in the Process Industries
3rd Edition
Identification, Assessment and Control of Dust Hazards
Description
Unfortunately, dust explosions are common and costly in a wide array of industries such as petrochemical, food, paper and pharmaceutical. It is imperative that practical and theoretical knowledge of the origin, development, prevention and mitigation of dust explosions is imparted to the responsible safety manager. The material in this book offers an up to date evaluation of prevalent activities, testing methods, design measures and safe operating techniques. Also provided is a detailed and comprehensive critique of all the significant phases relating to the hazard and control of a dust explosion. An invaluable reference work for industry, safety consultants and students.
Key Features
- A completely new chapter on design of electrical equipment to be used in areas containing combustible/explosible dust
- A substantially extended and re-organized final review chapter, containing nearly 400 new literature references from the years 1997-2002
- Extensive cross-referencing from the original chapters 1-7 to the corresponding sections of the expanded review chapter
Readership
Process Engineers, Safety Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers in the Process Industries, Managers in the Process Industries, Safety Consultants
Table of Contents
Dust explosions - origin, propagation, prevention and mitigation: an overview; Case histories; Generation of explosible dust clouds by re-entrainment and re-dispersion of deposited dust in air; Propagation of flames in dust clouds; Ignition of dust clouds and dust deposits: further consideration of some selected aspects; Sizing of dust explosion vents in the process industries: further consideration of some important aspects; Assessment of ignitability, explosibility and related properties of dusts by laboratory scale tests; Electrical Apparatuses for Areas Containing Combustible Dusts; Research and Development, 1990-2002; Ignitability and explosibility data for dust from laboratory tests
Details
- No. of pages:
- 719
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 9th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488745
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750676021
About the Author
Rolf K. Eckhoff
Rolf K. Eckhoff is Professor Emeritus of Process Safety Technology in the Department of Physics and Technology at University of Bergen, Norway. He is also concurrent professor at Northeastern University, Shen-yang, China, and Scientific Advisor at Oresund Safety Advisors AB, Malmo, Sweden. He is the author of Dust Explosions in the Process Industries, first published in 1991 with an extended version published in 2003. He is also the author and co-author of more than 150 technical and scientific publications and more than 130 research reports. He has advised Industry committees on numerous occasions, lectured to courses, conferences, and seminars in a number of countries in Europe, Bahrain, Isreal, China, India, Australia, Canada, and the US. Dr. Eckhoff earned a Masters in Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Trondheim, a Master of Philosophy from the University of London, a Doctor Technicae in Dust Explosions from the University of Trondheim, and a Doctor of Science (Eng.) degree from the University of London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Process Safety Technology, The University of Bergen, Norway
Rolf K. Eckhoff
Rolf K. Eckhoff is Professor Emeritus of Process Safety Technology in the Department of Physics and Technology at University of Bergen, Norway. He is also concurrent professor at Northeastern University, Shen-yang, China, and Scientific Advisor at Oresund Safety Advisors AB, Malmo, Sweden. He is the author of Dust Explosions in the Process Industries, first published in 1991 with an extended version published in 2003. He is also the author and co-author of more than 150 technical and scientific publications and more than 130 research reports. He has advised Industry committees on numerous occasions, lectured to courses, conferences, and seminars in a number of countries in Europe, Bahrain, Isreal, China, India, Australia, Canada, and the US. Dr. Eckhoff earned a Masters in Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Trondheim, a Master of Philosophy from the University of London, a Doctor Technicae in Dust Explosions from the University of Trondheim, and a Doctor of Science (Eng.) degree from the University of London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Process Safety Technology, The University of Bergen, Norway
Reviews
"This book is an outstanding treatise on all aspects of dust explosions, and will be an invaluable source of information to all process safety/loss prevention specialists involved with dust explosion hazards. Professor Eckhoff is to be highly commended for revising the previous editions to update the book so that it remains relevant and presents the latest developments in the technology." --Journal of Loss Prevention in the Process Industries