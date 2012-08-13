Durability and Reliability of Medical Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845699291, 9780857096517

Durability and Reliability of Medical Polymers

1st Edition

Editors: Mike Jenkins Artemis Stamboulis
eBook ISBN: 9780857096517
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845699291
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th August 2012
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Part I: Types and properties of bioresorbable medicalpolymers

Chapter 1: Types of bioresorbable polymers for medical applications

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Aliphatic polyesters

1.3 Polyanhydrides

1.4 Poly(ortho esters)

1.5 Polyphosphazenes

1.6 Poly(amino acids) and ‘pseudo’ poly(amino acids)

1.7 Polyalkylcyanoacrylates

1.8 Poly(propylene fumarate) (PPF), poloxamers, poly(p-dioxanone) (PPDO), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)

Chapter 2: The effect of molecular structure on the properties of biomedical polymers

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction: the molecular structure of polymers

2.2 Molecular weight and polymer properties

2.3 Macromolecular conformation, crystallisation and polymer properties

2.4 The effect of the amorphous state and glass transition temperature on polymer properties

2.5 Biphasic systems: linear crystalline polymers and their properties

Chapter 3: Processing of bioresorbable and other polymers for medical applications

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Extrusion

3.3 Mixing processes

3.4 Molding processes

3.5 Secondary shaping

3.6 Calendering

3.7 Coating

3.8 Foaming

3.9 Solvent casting

3.10 Challenges in biopolymer processing

3.11 Conclusions

Chapter 4: Understanding transport phenomena and degradation of bioresorbable medical polymers

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction to transport phenomena in irreversible processes

4.2 Introduction to mathematical modelling

4.3 Conclusions and future trends

Chapter 5: Synthetic bioresorbable polymers

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bioresorbable polymers

5.3 Degradation of aliphatic polyesters

5.4 Factors affecting aliphatic polymer degradation

5.5 Processing and devices

5.6 Conclusions

Chapter 6: Using synthetic bioresorbable polymers for orthopedic tissue regeneration

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Poly (α-hydroxy acids)

6.3 Polylactones

6.4 Polyanhydrides

6.5 Fumarate-based polymers

6.6 Hydrogels

6.7 Future trends

6.8 Conclusions

Part II: Aspects of durability and reliability of non-bioresorbable medical polymers

Chapter 7: Wear processes in polymer implants

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Implants

7.3 Wear processes and theory for polymer implants

7.4 Polymers

7.5 Wear debris in the body

7.6 Future trends

7.7 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 8: Ageing processes of biomedical polymers in the body

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Principles of chemical and biochemical degradation and calcification

8.3 Effect of natural ageing of medical polymers

8.4 Principles of accelerated ageing

8.5 Conclusions and summary

8.6 Sources of further information and advice

8.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 9: The failure of synthetic polymeric medical devices

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Forensic methods

9.3 Catheter failure

9.4 Balloon catheters and angioplasty

9.5 Breast implants

9.6 Intraocular lenses

9.7 Failure of Foley catheters

9.8 Sutures

9.9 Conclusions

9.10 Acknowledgements

Chapter 10: Manufacturing defects in polymeric medical devices

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Polymer moulding

10.3 Catheter systems

10.4 Security cap for gas cylinders

10.5 Breathing tube failures

10.6 A failed crutch

10.7 Cracked medical tubing

10.8 Conclusions

10.9 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

Given the widespread use of polymers in medical devices, the durability and reliability of this material in use is an area of critical importance. Durability and reliability of medical polymers reviews the performance of both bioresorbable and non-bioresorbable medical polymers.

Part one provides a review of the types and properties of bioresorbable medical polymers. The effect of molecular structure on properties is discussed, along with the processing of bioresorbable and other polymers for medical applications. Transport phenomena and the degradation of bioresorbable medical polymers are reviewed, before an exploration of synthetic bioresorbable polymers and their use in orthopaedic tissue regeneration. Part two goes on to explore the durability and reliability of non-bioresorbable medical polymers, and wear processes in polymer implants and ageing processes of biomedical polymers in the body are discussed in depth, before an investigation into manufacturing defects and the failure of synthetic polymeric medical devices.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Durability and reliability of medical polymers is an essential tool for all materials scientists, researchers and engineers involved in the design, development and application of medical polymers, whilst also providing a helpful overview of the subject for biologists, chemist and clinicians.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively examines the performance of both bioresorbable and non-bioresorbable medical polymers
  • Discusses the processing of bioresorbable and other polymers for medical applications, before reviewing the degradation of bioresorbable medical polymers
  • Explores the durability and reliability of non-bioresorbable medical polymers and discusses wear processes in polymer implants and ageing processes of biomedical polymers in the body

Readership

Materials scientists; engineers in industry; academics, biologists, chemists and clinicians who are concerned with research and development

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096517
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845699291

About the Editors

Mike Jenkins Editor

Mike Jenkins is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Engineering at the University of Birmingham, UK. Dr Jenkins has published widely in the field of polymers.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Engineering, University of Birmingham, UK

Artemis Stamboulis Editor

Artemis Stamboulis is a Senior Lecturer in Biomaterials and Nanomaterials at the University of Birmingham’s School of Metallurgy and Materials. Dr Stamboulis has published over 40 research papers in international scientific journals and is an active member of many national and international societies.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, UK

