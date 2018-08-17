Dupuytren Disease, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613880, 9780323613897

Dupuytren Disease, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 34-3

1st Edition

Authors: Steven Haase Kevin Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780323613897
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613880
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Dupuytren Disease

Errata

The Basic Science of Dupuytren Disease

Risk Factors, Disease Associations, and Dupuytren Diathesis

Normal and Pathologic Anatomy of Dupuytren Disease

Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren Disease

Development of Collagenase Treatment for Dupuytren Disease

Fasciectomy for Dupuytren Contracture

Alternative and Adjunctive Treatments for Dupuytren Disease

Comparative Outcomes of Dupuytren Disease Treatment

Complications of Treatment for Dupuytren Disease

The Role of Hand Therapy in Dupuytren Disease

Treatment of Recurrent Dupuytren Disease

Advances in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Dupuytren Disease

Bringing It All Together: A Practical Approach to the Treatment of Dupuytren Disease

Description

This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Steve Haase, as well as the series’ consulting editor Dr. Kevin Chung, will cover a number of key aspects of Dupuytren Disease. Topics discussed within the issue include, but are not limited to: Risk Factors, Disease Associations, and Dupuytren Diathesis, Pathologic Anatomy in Dupuytren Disease, Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren Disease, Development of Collagenase Treatment for Dupuytren Disease, Collagenase Injection for Dupuytren Disease, Alternative and Adjunctive Treatments for Dupuytren Disease, Comparative Outcomes of Dupuytren Disease Treatment, Complications of Dupuytren Disease Treatment, The Role of Hand Therapy in Dupuytren Disease, Treatment of Recurrent Dupuytren Disease, and Advances in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Dupuytren Disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613897
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613880

About the Authors

Steven Haase Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Surgery

Kevin Chung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

