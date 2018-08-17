Dupuytren Disease, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 34-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface: Dupuytren Disease
Errata
The Basic Science of Dupuytren Disease
Risk Factors, Disease Associations, and Dupuytren Diathesis
Normal and Pathologic Anatomy of Dupuytren Disease
Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren Disease
Development of Collagenase Treatment for Dupuytren Disease
Fasciectomy for Dupuytren Contracture
Alternative and Adjunctive Treatments for Dupuytren Disease
Comparative Outcomes of Dupuytren Disease Treatment
Complications of Treatment for Dupuytren Disease
The Role of Hand Therapy in Dupuytren Disease
Treatment of Recurrent Dupuytren Disease
Advances in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Dupuytren Disease
Bringing It All Together: A Practical Approach to the Treatment of Dupuytren Disease
Description
This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Steve Haase, as well as the series’ consulting editor Dr. Kevin Chung, will cover a number of key aspects of Dupuytren Disease. Topics discussed within the issue include, but are not limited to: Risk Factors, Disease Associations, and Dupuytren Diathesis, Pathologic Anatomy in Dupuytren Disease, Needle Aponeurotomy for Dupuytren Disease, Development of Collagenase Treatment for Dupuytren Disease, Collagenase Injection for Dupuytren Disease, Alternative and Adjunctive Treatments for Dupuytren Disease, Comparative Outcomes of Dupuytren Disease Treatment, Complications of Dupuytren Disease Treatment, The Role of Hand Therapy in Dupuytren Disease, Treatment of Recurrent Dupuytren Disease, and Advances in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Dupuytren Disease.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323613897
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323613880
About the Authors
Steven Haase Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery
Kevin Chung Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan