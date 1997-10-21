Duplex Stainless Steels
1st Edition
Microstructure, Properties and Applications
Developments, grades and specifications; Alloy design; Microstructure; Forming and machining; Physical and mechanical properties; Corrosion; Stress corrosion cracking; Welding metallurgy; Welding processes; Weld properties; Non-destructive testing of welds; Applications; Service experience.
Two very successful conferences - in Glasgow and Beaune - were held on duplex stainless steels during the first half of the '90s. This book takes keynote papers from each, and develops and expands them to bring the topics right up to date. There is new material to cover grades, specifications and standards, and the book is fully cross-references and indexed.
The first reference book to be published on the increasingly popular duplex stainless steels, it will be widely welcomed by metallurgists, design and materials engineers, oil and gas engineers and anyone involved in materials development and properties.
- The first reference book on this relatively new engineering material
- Based on keynote papers from major international contributors
- Covers grades, standards and specifications
Metallurgists, design, and materials engineers, oil and gas engineers, and anyone involved in materials development and properties
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 21st October 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733183
R Gunn Editor
Robert N. Gunn has worked at TWI since 1987, when he was appointed to the Materials Department as Research Engineer: stainless steels and corrosion in the Materials Department. He is currently Manager of the Corrosion and Analytical Chemistry section at TWI - Plant Integrity Ltd. Robert Gunn has produced over 20 published technical papers and has undertaken a great deal of research in the specialised area of duplex stainless steels.
TWI Ltd, UK