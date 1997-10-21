Duplex Stainless Steels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733183, 9781845698775

Duplex Stainless Steels

1st Edition

Microstructure, Properties and Applications

Editors: R Gunn
eBook ISBN: 9781845698775
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733183
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 21st October 1997
Page Count: 216
Table of Contents

Developments, grades and specifications; Alloy design; Microstructure; Forming and machining; Physical and mechanical properties; Corrosion; Stress corrosion cracking; Welding metallurgy; Welding processes; Weld properties; Non-destructive testing of welds; Applications; Service experience.

Description

Two very successful conferences - in Glasgow and Beaune - were held on duplex stainless steels during the first half of the '90s. This book takes keynote papers from each, and develops and expands them to bring the topics right up to date. There is new material to cover grades, specifications and standards, and the book is fully cross-references and indexed.

The first reference book to be published on the increasingly popular duplex stainless steels, it will be widely welcomed by metallurgists, design and materials engineers, oil and gas engineers and anyone involved in materials development and properties.

Key Features

  • The first reference book on this relatively new engineering material
  • Based on keynote papers from major international contributors
  • Covers grades, standards and specifications

Readership

Metallurgists, design, and materials engineers, oil and gas engineers, and anyone involved in materials development and properties

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698775
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733183

About the Editors

R Gunn Editor

Robert N. Gunn has worked at TWI since 1987, when he was appointed to the Materials Department as Research Engineer: stainless steels and corrosion in the Materials Department. He is currently Manager of the Corrosion and Analytical Chemistry section at TWI - Plant Integrity Ltd. Robert Gunn has produced over 20 published technical papers and has undertaken a great deal of research in the specialised area of duplex stainless steels.

Affiliations and Expertise

TWI Ltd, UK

