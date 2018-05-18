Duke Review of MRI Physics: Case Review Series
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- T1 Contrast
2. T2 Contrast
3. Proton Density
4. Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents
5. Preparatory Pulses
6. Inversion Recovery
7. Chemical Shift Type 2 Artifact
8. Susceptibility Artifact
9. Motion, Pulsation, and Other Artifacts
10. Flow-Related Contrast
11. Time-of-Flight Imaging
12. Time-Resolved Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Angiography
13. Phase Contrast
14. Diffusion MRI
15. Perfusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging
16. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
17. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
18. MRI Safety
Description
A solid understanding of MRI physics is essential for both residents and practicing radiologists, and Duke Review of MRI Physics Principles: Case Review Series, 2nd Edition, provides practical applications, board-style self-assessment questions, and clinically relevant cases in a high-yield, easy-to-digest format. Designed to help you solve clinical questions, arrive at accurate diagnoses, and use MRI more effectively in your practice, it uses a case-based approach to demonstrate the basic physics of MRI and how it applies to successful and accurate imaging, interpretation, and diagnosis.
Key Features
- Focuses on 18 key MRI principles (such as T1 contrast, T2 contrast, and proton density), using a series of cases that make difficult concepts engaging and understandable.
- Features over 800 high-quality MR images in a full-color, user-friendly case format with clear explanations of physics and other MRI principles.
- Shares the experience and knowledge of a multidisciplinary author team comprising radiology residents, practicing radiologists, and radiology physicists who provide practical guidance for each body system – neurologic, breast, body, vascular, and musculoskeletal.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 18th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546065
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546072
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323530385
About the Authors
Wells Mangrum Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director & Neuroradiologist, Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Quoc Bao Hoang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Chief of Radiology, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare System, New Orleans, Louisiana
Tim Amrhein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Division of Neuroradiology, Department of Radiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina
Scott Duncan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist, Radiology Associates, Jefferson, Indiana
Charles Maxfield Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatric Radiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina
Elmar Merkle Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Physician, Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland
Allen Song Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of the Center for Brain Imaging and Analysis, Biomedical Engineering Department, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina