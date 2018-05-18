Duke Review of MRI Physics: Case Review Series

A solid understanding of MRI physics is essential for both residents and practicing radiologists, and Duke Review of MRI Physics Principles: Case Review Series, 2nd Edition, provides practical applications, board-style self-assessment questions, and clinically relevant cases in a high-yield, easy-to-digest format. Designed to help you solve clinical questions, arrive at accurate diagnoses, and use MRI more effectively in your practice, it uses a case-based approach to demonstrate the basic physics of MRI and how it applies to successful and accurate imaging, interpretation, and diagnosis.