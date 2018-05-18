Duke Review of MRI Physics: Case Review Series - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323530385, 9780323546065

Duke Review of MRI Physics: Case Review Series

2nd Edition

Authors: Wells Mangrum Quoc Bao Hoang Tim Amrhein Scott Duncan Charles Maxfield Elmar Merkle Allen Song
eBook ISBN: 9780323546065
eBook ISBN: 9780323546072
Paperback ISBN: 9780323530385
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th May 2018
Page Count: 264
Table of Contents

  1. T1 Contrast
    2. T2 Contrast
    3. Proton Density
    4. Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents
    5. Preparatory Pulses
    6. Inversion Recovery
    7. Chemical Shift Type 2 Artifact
    8. Susceptibility Artifact
    9. Motion, Pulsation, and Other Artifacts
    10. Flow-Related Contrast
    11. Time-of-Flight Imaging
    12. Time-Resolved Contrast-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Angiography
    13. Phase Contrast
    14. Diffusion MRI
    15. Perfusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging
    16. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
    17. Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
    18. MRI Safety

Description

A solid understanding of MRI physics is essential for both residents and practicing radiologists, and Duke Review of MRI Physics Principles: Case Review Series, 2nd Edition, provides practical applications, board-style self-assessment questions, and clinically relevant cases in a high-yield, easy-to-digest format. Designed to help you solve clinical questions, arrive at accurate diagnoses, and use MRI more effectively in your practice, it uses a case-based approach to demonstrate the basic physics of MRI and how it applies to successful and accurate imaging, interpretation, and diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Focuses on 18 key MRI principles (such as T1 contrast, T2 contrast, and proton density), using a series of cases that make difficult concepts engaging and understandable.

  • Features over 800 high-quality MR images in a full-color, user-friendly case format with clear explanations of physics and other MRI principles.

  • Shares the experience and knowledge of a multidisciplinary author team comprising radiology residents, practicing radiologists, and radiology physicists who provide practical guidance for each body system – neurologic, breast, body, vascular, and musculoskeletal.

About the Authors

Wells Mangrum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director & Neuroradiologist, Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Quoc Bao Hoang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Chief of Radiology, Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare System, New Orleans, Louisiana

Tim Amrhein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Division of Neuroradiology, Department of Radiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina

Scott Duncan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diagnostic and Interventional Radiologist, Radiology Associates, Jefferson, Indiana

Charles Maxfield Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatric Radiology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina

Elmar Merkle Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Physician, Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland

Allen Song Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of the Center for Brain Imaging and Analysis, Biomedical Engineering Department, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina

