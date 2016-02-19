Duke-Elders Practice Refraction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131233337

Duke-Elders Practice Refraction

1st Edition

Authors: David Abrams
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131233337
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th May 1993
Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION; the clinical importance of refraction; REFRACTION AND ITS APPLICATION TO THE EYE; the principles of refraction - general optics; the refraction of the eye - physiological optics; CLINICAL ANOMALIES; part 1: refractive errors. hypermetropia; myopia; astigmatism; sphakia and psyeudophakia; changes in refraction; part 2: accommodation and its disturbances. accommodation; prsbyopia; anomalies of accommodation; part 3: binocular vision and its anomalies. binocular optical defects - anisometropia; binocular optical defects - aniseikonia; binocoular msucular co-ordination - orthophoria; binocular muscular anomalies - heterophoria; binocular muscular anomalies - heteroptropia; binocular muscular co-ordination - convergence; binocular muscular anomalies - anomalies of convergence and other reading difficulties; CLINICAL INVESTIGATION; the place of refraction in general ophthalmological examination; visual acuity;objective methods of refraction; subjective verification of the refraction, and testing of muscle balance; the prescription of spectacles; OPTICAL APPLIANCES; the making and fitting of spectacles; contact lenses; visual aids; APPENDICES; INDEX.INTRODUCTION; REFRACTION AND ITS APPLICATION TO THE EYE; CLINICAL ANOMALIES; CLINICAL INVESTIGATION; OPTICAL APPLIANCES; APPENDICES; INDEX.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131233337

About the Author

David Abrams

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon to the Royal Free Hospital and the Hospital of St. John and St. Elizabeth, London

