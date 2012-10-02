Dubois' Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9781437718935, 9781455728176

Dubois' Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes

8th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Daniel Wallace Bevra Hahn
eBook ISBN: 9781455728176
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718935
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd October 2012
Page Count: 712
Description

Recognized for more than 45 years as the definitive text in the field, Dubois’ Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes strikes the perfect balance between basic science and clinical expertise, providing the evidence-based findings, treatment consensuses, and practical clinical information you need to confidently diagnose and manage SLE.

Key Features

  • Broaden your understanding with comprehensive coverage of every aspect of cutaneous and systemic lupus erythematosus, including definitions, pathogenesis, autoantibodies, clinical and laboratory features, management, prognosis, and patient education.

  • Experience clinical scenarios with vivid clarity through a heavily illustrated, full-color format which includes fundamental images of lupus rashes as well as graphs, algorithms, and differential diagnosis comparisons.

 

Table of Contents

Section I: What is Lupus?

1. Definition and classification of Lupus and Lupus-Related Disorders

2. The Epidemiology of Lupus

Section II: The Pathogenesis of Lupus

3. The Pathogenesis of SLE

4. Genetics of Human SLE

5. Epigenetics of Lupus

6. The Innate Immune System in SLE

7. Cytokines and Interferons in Lupus

8. The Structure and Derivation of Antibodies and Autoantibodies

9. T Cells

10. Regulatory Cells in SLE

11. Apoptosis, Necrosis, and Autophagy

12. Abnormalities in Immune Complex Clearance and Fcγ Receptor Function

13. Neural-Immune Interactions: Principles and Relevance to SLE

14. Complement and SLE

15. Mechanisms of Acute Inflammation and Vascular Injury in SLE

16. Mechanisms of Tissue Damage – Free Radicals and Fibrosis

17. Animal Models of SLE

18. Pathogenic Mechanisms in Lupus Nephritis

Section III: Autoantibodies

19. Immune Tolerance Defects in Lupus

20. Autoantibodies

21. Autoantigenesis and Entigen-Based Therapy and Vaccination in SLE

Section IV: Clinical Aspects of SLE

22. Overview and Clinical Presentation

23. Pathomechanisms of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

24. Skin Disease in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

25. The Musculoskeletal System and Bone Metabolism

26. Pathogenesis and Treatment of Atherosclerosis in Lupus

27. Cardiopulmonary Disease in SLE

28. Pathogenesis of the Nervous System

29. Clinical Aspects of the Nervous System

30. Psychopathology, Neurodiagnostic Testing, and Imaging

31. Ocular, Aural, and Oral Manifestations

32. Management of Sjögren Syndrome in Patients with SLE

33. Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Manifestations

34. Hematologic and Lymphoid Abnormalities in SLE

35. Clinical and Epidemiologic Features of Lupus Nephritis

Section V: The Reproductive System & Hormones

36. Pregnancy in Women with SLE

37. Neonatal Lupus Erythematosus

38. Reproductive and Hormonal Issues in Women with Autoimmune Diseases

Section VI: Special Considerations, Subsets of SLE and Lupus-Related Syndromes

39. Drug-Induced Lupus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Clinical Aspects

40. SLE in Childhood and Adolescence

41. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease and Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease

42. Clinical Aspects of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Section VII: Assessment of Lupus

43. Clinical Application of Serologic Tests, Serum Protein Abnormalities, and Other Clinical Laboratory Tests in SLE

44. Differential Diagnosis and Disease Associations

45. SLE and Infections

46. Clinical Measures, Metrics and Indices

Section VIII: Management of SLE

47. Principles of Therapy, Local Measures, Nonsteroidal Medications

48. Systemic Glucocorticoid Therapy in SLE

49. Antimalarial Medications

50. Immunosuppressive Drug Therapy

51. Specialized Treatment Approaches and Niche Therapies for Lupus Subsets

52. Adjunctive and Preventive Measures

53. Novel Therapies for SLE: Biological Agents Available in Practice Today

54. Critical Issues in Drug Development for SLE

55. Socioeconomic and Disability Aspects

Section IX: Outcomes and Future Considerations

56. Investigational Agents and Future Therapy for SLE

57. Mortality in SLE

Appendix: Lupus Resource Materials

Index

No. of pages: 712
712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455728176
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718935

About the Author

Daniel Wallace

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Wallace Rheumatic Study Center; Attending Physician, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Clinical Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California

Bevra Hahn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California

Reviews

"This is a comprehensive and extensive review of the definition, pathogenesis, serological/clinical manifestations, and current management guidelines of these syndromes. Chapters are organized well, for example, the clinical manifestations section is divided by organ system. Also helpful is the separate chapter on pregnancy in women with SLE, an issue I deal with on a regular basis.  This is a thorough reference on lupus erythematosus, covering every aspect of this heterogeneous systemic autoimmune disease. "

- Maria Gonzalez-Mayda, M.D,Washington University Medical Center

4 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013

