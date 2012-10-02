Dubois' Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes

"This is a comprehensive and extensive review of the definition, pathogenesis, serological/clinical manifestations, and current management guidelines of these syndromes. Chapters are organized well, for example, the clinical manifestations section is divided by organ system. Also helpful is the separate chapter on pregnancy in women with SLE, an issue I deal with on a regular basis. This is a thorough reference on lupus erythematosus, covering every aspect of this heterogeneous systemic autoimmune disease. "

- Maria Gonzalez-Mayda, M.D,Washington University Medical Center

4 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013