Dubois' Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes
8th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Recognized for more than 45 years as the definitive text in the field, Dubois’ Lupus Erythematosus and Related Syndromes strikes the perfect balance between basic science and clinical expertise, providing the evidence-based findings, treatment consensuses, and practical clinical information you need to confidently diagnose and manage SLE.
Key Features
- Broaden your understanding with comprehensive coverage of every aspect of cutaneous and systemic lupus erythematosus, including definitions, pathogenesis, autoantibodies, clinical and laboratory features, management, prognosis, and patient education.
- Experience clinical scenarios with vivid clarity through a heavily illustrated, full-color format which includes fundamental images of lupus rashes as well as graphs, algorithms, and differential diagnosis comparisons.
Table of Contents
Section I: What is Lupus?
1. Definition and classification of Lupus and Lupus-Related Disorders
2. The Epidemiology of Lupus
Section II: The Pathogenesis of Lupus
3. The Pathogenesis of SLE
4. Genetics of Human SLE
5. Epigenetics of Lupus
6. The Innate Immune System in SLE
7. Cytokines and Interferons in Lupus
8. The Structure and Derivation of Antibodies and Autoantibodies
9. T Cells
10. Regulatory Cells in SLE
11. Apoptosis, Necrosis, and Autophagy
12. Abnormalities in Immune Complex Clearance and Fcγ Receptor Function
13. Neural-Immune Interactions: Principles and Relevance to SLE
14. Complement and SLE
15. Mechanisms of Acute Inflammation and Vascular Injury in SLE
16. Mechanisms of Tissue Damage – Free Radicals and Fibrosis
17. Animal Models of SLE
18. Pathogenic Mechanisms in Lupus Nephritis
Section III: Autoantibodies
19. Immune Tolerance Defects in Lupus
20. Autoantibodies
21. Autoantigenesis and Entigen-Based Therapy and Vaccination in SLE
Section IV: Clinical Aspects of SLE
22. Overview and Clinical Presentation
23. Pathomechanisms of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
24. Skin Disease in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
25. The Musculoskeletal System and Bone Metabolism
26. Pathogenesis and Treatment of Atherosclerosis in Lupus
27. Cardiopulmonary Disease in SLE
28. Pathogenesis of the Nervous System
29. Clinical Aspects of the Nervous System
30. Psychopathology, Neurodiagnostic Testing, and Imaging
31. Ocular, Aural, and Oral Manifestations
32. Management of Sjögren Syndrome in Patients with SLE
33. Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Manifestations
34. Hematologic and Lymphoid Abnormalities in SLE
35. Clinical and Epidemiologic Features of Lupus Nephritis
Section V: The Reproductive System & Hormones
36. Pregnancy in Women with SLE
37. Neonatal Lupus Erythematosus
38. Reproductive and Hormonal Issues in Women with Autoimmune Diseases
Section VI: Special Considerations, Subsets of SLE and Lupus-Related Syndromes
39. Drug-Induced Lupus: Etiology, Pathogenesis, and Clinical Aspects
40. SLE in Childhood and Adolescence
41. Mixed Connective Tissue Disease and Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease
42. Clinical Aspects of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome
Section VII: Assessment of Lupus
43. Clinical Application of Serologic Tests, Serum Protein Abnormalities, and Other Clinical Laboratory Tests in SLE
44. Differential Diagnosis and Disease Associations
45. SLE and Infections
46. Clinical Measures, Metrics and Indices
Section VIII: Management of SLE
47. Principles of Therapy, Local Measures, Nonsteroidal Medications
48. Systemic Glucocorticoid Therapy in SLE
49. Antimalarial Medications
50. Immunosuppressive Drug Therapy
51. Specialized Treatment Approaches and Niche Therapies for Lupus Subsets
52. Adjunctive and Preventive Measures
53. Novel Therapies for SLE: Biological Agents Available in Practice Today
54. Critical Issues in Drug Development for SLE
55. Socioeconomic and Disability Aspects
Section IX: Outcomes and Future Considerations
56. Investigational Agents and Future Therapy for SLE
57. Mortality in SLE
Appendix: Lupus Resource Materials
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 2nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728176
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437718935
About the Author
Daniel Wallace
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Wallace Rheumatic Study Center; Attending Physician, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Clinical Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California
Bevra Hahn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California
Reviews
"This is a comprehensive and extensive review of the definition, pathogenesis, serological/clinical manifestations, and current management guidelines of these syndromes. Chapters are organized well, for example, the clinical manifestations section is divided by organ system. Also helpful is the separate chapter on pregnancy in women with SLE, an issue I deal with on a regular basis. This is a thorough reference on lupus erythematosus, covering every aspect of this heterogeneous systemic autoimmune disease. "
- Maria Gonzalez-Mayda, M.D,Washington University Medical Center
4 Star - Doody's Rating, March 2013