Dual Antiplatelet Therapy for Coronary and Peripheral Arterial Disease

Dr Sorin Brener is an Interventional Cardiologist and the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at New York Methodist Hospital. He specializes in interventional cardiology, platelet physiology and coronary physiology. A native of Romania, Dr. Brener attended the Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Medicine in Jerusalem, graduating with a B.Sc. in Medical Science followed by a medical degree. He completed his internship at Hadassah University Hospital and his residency at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in the Department of Medicine. Following his clinical training, he received advanced training through fellowships from the Cleveland Clinic in cardiology and interventional cardiology. He was appointed to the Cleveland Clinic as a staff cardiologist in 1996, where he stayed until 2008. Currently, Dr Brener is Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. He serves on the editorial board of the American Heart Journal and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. He is an editorial reviewer for Heart, European Heart Journal, Circulation, Journal of the American Medical Association, and The Lancet. He also grades abstracts presented to the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. Dr Brener is the author or co-author of over 40 chapters in medical textbooks, related to adjunctive therapy and fibrinolytic agents used in cardiac intervention, therapy for acute myocardial infarction and platelet function. He has published over 350 articles and abstracts in medical journals on topics related to his specialty interests. Dr Brener has been invited to address numerous medical symposia and conferences worldwide on such topics as alternative paradigms of therapy beyond conventional revascularization and anti-platelet therapy for atherosclerosis, among others.