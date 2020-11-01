Dual Antiplatelet Therapy for Coronary and Peripheral Arterial Disease
1st Edition
Description
Dual Antiplatelet Therapy for Coronary and Peripheral Arterial Disease: A Paradigm Shift is a complete reference containing updated information on the advantages and disadvantages of dual antiplatelet therapy, its duration, composition and anticipated changes. The basis for DAPT in arterial disease is discussed, allowing readers to understand platelet physiology and its relevance to ischemic events. Data on shorter than usual duration of DAPT and on extended therapy beyond the recommendation of current guidelines is presented in great detail, summarizing a large body of evidence into concrete, relevant recommendation that is readily adaptable by practicing clinicians, allowing them to review the existing evidence and potentially tailoring therapy to patients’ risk profile. A clinically relevant and updated compendium of data pertaining to this field is also presented, as well as the anticipated trends and innovations likely to occur in the next 3-5 years.
Key Features
- Summarizing a large body of evidence into concrete, relevant recommendations that is readily adapted by practicing clinicians
- Explores the current status of DAPT, controversial topics, and future developments and trends in this field
- Edited and contributed by renowned cardiologists in the field
Readership
Practitioners in Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Vascular Medicine and Cardiovascular Surgery, Fellows in training
Table of Contents
1. Platelets and arterial disease - initiation, progression and destabilization of atherosclerotic vascular disease
2. Platelet physiology and pharmacology - relevant considerations for patient care
3. The development of dual antiplatelet therapy - physiologic and clinical implications of multiple pathway inhibition of platelet function
4. Acute coronary syndromes and percutaneous coronary intervention - current recommendations for dual antiplatelet therapy. Are guidelines reflecting the data?
5. Peripheral arterial disease - a different kind of arterial disease? The role of antiplatelet therapy in prevention and treatment of limb ischemia
6. Cerebrovascular disease - what is the role of DAPT for prevention and treatment of ischemic stroke?
7. Competing risks in DAPT duration of therapy - the case for shorter treatment
8. DAPT may prevent coronary ischemic events beyond one year - the case for extended DAPT treatment
9. How to integrate risk of bleeding and ischemic events in clinical medicine? The role of risk scores
10. Moving from DAPT to monotherapy based on P2Y12 receptor blockade - why it could be a novel paradigm?
11. The conundrum of simultaneous antiplatelet and antithrombotic therapy - how to resolve it?
12. A look to the future
13. Summary and conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128205365
About the Editor
Sorin Brener
Dr Sorin Brener is an Interventional Cardiologist and the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at New York Methodist Hospital. He specializes in interventional cardiology, platelet physiology and coronary physiology. A native of Romania, Dr. Brener attended the Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Medicine in Jerusalem, graduating with a B.Sc. in Medical Science followed by a medical degree. He completed his internship at Hadassah University Hospital and his residency at The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in the Department of Medicine. Following his clinical training, he received advanced training through fellowships from the Cleveland Clinic in cardiology and interventional cardiology. He was appointed to the Cleveland Clinic as a staff cardiologist in 1996, where he stayed until 2008. Currently, Dr Brener is Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College. He serves on the editorial board of the American Heart Journal and the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. He is an editorial reviewer for Heart, European Heart Journal, Circulation, Journal of the American Medical Association, and The Lancet. He also grades abstracts presented to the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology. Dr Brener is the author or co-author of over 40 chapters in medical textbooks, related to adjunctive therapy and fibrinolytic agents used in cardiac intervention, therapy for acute myocardial infarction and platelet function. He has published over 350 articles and abstracts in medical journals on topics related to his specialty interests. Dr Brener has been invited to address numerous medical symposia and conferences worldwide on such topics as alternative paradigms of therapy beyond conventional revascularization and anti-platelet therapy for atherosclerosis, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, New York Methodist Hospital, USA
