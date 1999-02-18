DSP Integrated Circuits
1st Edition
Table of Contents
DSP Integrated Circuits. VLSI Circuit Technologies. Digital Signal Processing. Digital Filters. Finite Word Length Effects. DSP Algorithms. DSP System Design. Architectures for DSP. Synthesis of DSP Architectures. Digital Systems. Processing Elements. Integrated Circuit Design. Subject Index.
Description
DSP Integrated Circuits establishes the essential interface between theory of digital signal processing algorithms and their implementation in full-custom CMOS technology. With an emphasis on techniques for co-design of DSP algorithms and hardware in order to achieve high performance in terms of throughput, low power consumption, and design effort, this book provides the professional engineer, researcher, and student with a firm foundation in the theoretical as well as the practical aspects of designing high performance DSP integrated circuits.
Centered around three design case studies, DSP Integrated Circuits thoroughly details a high-performance FFT processor, a 2-D Discrete Cosine Transform for HDTV, and a wave digital filter for interpolation of the sampling frequency. The case studies cover the essential parts of the design process in a top-down manner, from specification of algorithm design and optimization, scheduling of operations, synthesis of optimal architectures, realization of processing elements, to the floor-planning of the integrated circuit.
Key Features
- Details the theory and design of digital filters - particularly wave digital filters, multi-rate digital filters, fast Fourier transforms (FFT's), and discrete cosine transforms (DCT's)
- Follows three complete "real-world" case studies throughout the book
- Provides complete coverage of finite word length effects in DSP algorithms
- In-depth survey of the computational properties of DSP algorithms and their mapping to optimal architectures
- Outlines DSP architectures and parallel, bit-serial, and distributed arithmetic
- Presents the design process in a top-down manner and incorporates numerous problems and solutions
Readership
Electrical, electronic and computer engineers and students interested in the design and implementation of DSP Integrated Circuits. This book is also appropriate for a variety of undergraduate or graduate level course in ASIC's, VLSI Circuits, and digital signal processing
"Globally there hardly exist more than a dozen book references on the subject of DSP hardware design. Among these, the two titles above (DSP Integrated Circuits, Academic Press & VLSI Digital Signal Processing Systems, John Wiley) are incontestable leaders, both in depth in breadth." --Analog Dialogue
About the Authors
Lars Wanhammar Author
About the Author: Lars Wanhammar is a Professor in Electronic Systems at Linköping University in Linköping, Sweden. His research interests are in the theory and design of digital signal processing systems, particularly digital filters and discrete transforms, as well as the computational properties of DSP algorithms, CAD tools, and VLSI circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
Linkoping University, Sweden