Drying - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080169033, 9781483146331

Drying

1st Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: R. B. Keey
Editors: P. V. Danckwerts
eBook ISBN: 9781483146331
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 378
Description

Drying Principles and Practice presents the fundamental principles that underlie drying arts as a basis for explaining the behavior of a drying plant.

This book begins with an introductory chapter, followed by an account of the phenomena that causes the influence of moisture on its host material and manner in which moisture may be expelled by heat into the humid surroundings. The quantitative description of the way a moist material dries and how it dries under commercial conditions are also provided. The remainder of this text is devoted to surveying less-common methods of drying, moisture-measurement techniques, dryer-control systems, and aspects of the choice and design of industrial dryers.

This publication is valuable to engineers, but is also a good source for senior undergraduate and postgraduate students engaged in studies of heat with mass transfer.

Table of Contents


Major Topics

Preface

Acknowledgments

Notation

Approximate Values of Some Common Properties

1. Introduction

2. Moisture-Solid Relationships

3. Transport Phenomena

4. Heat Transfer

5. Migration of Moisture in Solids

6. Evaporation and Humidification

7. Drying under Constant External Conditions

8. Batch Drying

9. Continuous Drying

10. Less-Common Drying Methods

11. Measurement and Control

12. Engineering

Conversion Factors

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

About the Author

R. B. Keey

About the Editor

P. V. Danckwerts

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, UK

