Drying
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Drying Principles and Practice presents the fundamental principles that underlie drying arts as a basis for explaining the behavior of a drying plant.
This book begins with an introductory chapter, followed by an account of the phenomena that causes the influence of moisture on its host material and manner in which moisture may be expelled by heat into the humid surroundings. The quantitative description of the way a moist material dries and how it dries under commercial conditions are also provided. The remainder of this text is devoted to surveying less-common methods of drying, moisture-measurement techniques, dryer-control systems, and aspects of the choice and design of industrial dryers.
This publication is valuable to engineers, but is also a good source for senior undergraduate and postgraduate students engaged in studies of heat with mass transfer.
1. Introduction
2. Moisture-Solid Relationships
3. Transport Phenomena
4. Heat Transfer
5. Migration of Moisture in Solids
6. Evaporation and Humidification
7. Drying under Constant External Conditions
8. Batch Drying
9. Continuous Drying
10. Less-Common Drying Methods
11. Measurement and Control
12. Engineering
No. of pages: 378
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146331
R. B. Keey
P. V. Danckwerts
University of Cambridge, UK