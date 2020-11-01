Dry Syngas Purification Processes for Coal Gasification Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188668

Dry Syngas Purification Processes for Coal Gasification Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Makoto Kobayashi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188668
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 304
Description

Dry Syngas Purification Processes for Coal Gasification illustrates the promising development status of dry syngas purification for various power generation systems based on coal gasification. Core advantages of dry syngas purification, methodologies for impurity measurement, sorbents development, and evaluation of process performance are described in depth and from a practical perspective, based on current research and development. Reviewing key findings from process integration, the book encompasses scale-up strategies from pilot processes to achieve dry syngas processing for new build and retooled plants. The book provides researchers and engineers with practical information to realize dry syngas purification processes customized for each context.

Key Features

  • Delivers pathways to realize dry syngas purification processes customized to specific power plant contexts
  • Provides analytical tools to facilitate plant operators in examining and interpreting the relevant impurities of coal gasification and gas treatment processes
  • Describes process design and integration through key simulation platforms
  • Reviews scale-up strategies of dry syngas processing for retooling plants, and their deployment in new plants

Readership

Power plant engineers in plants, who are developing advanced power or chemical generation system based on coal gasification technologies, such as IGCC, IGFC, and XTL. Power generating companies and the operators of plants, coal gasification process or coal processing staff. Some academic interest

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Advantage of dry syngas purification
    3. Measurements of impurities in syngas
    4. Development of sorbents used in dry syngas purification
    5. Methodology for evaluation of sorbents performances
    6. Process development
    7. Scaling up strategies
    8. Application of dry syngas purification

About the Author

Makoto Kobayashi

Makoto Kobayashi is primarily interested in the syngas purification system for integrated gasification combined cycle power generation. He was involved in operating dry gas cleaning process for syngas produced at prototype of MHI type air-blown coal gasifier from 1987 to 1989. A series of dry-removal sorbents for halides, mercury, and sulfur compounds were developed through the research projects that were conducted by him for IGCC, IGFC and biomass gasification fuel cell power generation. In particular, he has developed durable and regenerable sorbents for dry sulfur removal process in 1990s, which is capable of reducing sulfur compounds to tolerant level of high temperature fuel cell. The sorbent was further improved in resistance to carbon deposition in syngas and was applied to current test facility of dry syngas purification process for advanced IGCC. He also contributed basic design and economical evaluation of IGCC equipped with dry syngas cleaning process. His current research project is the verification of dry acid gas removal processes that are suitable to treat syngas for efficient IGCC power generation plants with CO2 capturing feature.

Deputy Associate Vice President, Central Research Institute of Electric Power Industry, Energy Engineering Research Laboratory, Nagasaki, Japan

