Dry Etching for Microelectronics, Volume 4

This volume collects together for the first time a series of in-depth, critical reviews of important topics in dry etching, such as dry processing of III-V compound semiconductors, dry etching of refractory metal silicides and dry etching aluminium and aluminium alloys. This topical format provides the reader with more specialised information and references than found in a general review article. In addition, it presents a broad perspective which would otherwise have to be gained by reading a large number of individual research papers. An additional important and unique feature of this book is the inclusion of an extensive literature review of dry processing, compiled by search of computerized data bases. A subject index allows ready access to the key points raised in each of the chapters.