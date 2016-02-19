Dry Etching for Microelectronics, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. 1. Plasma-assisted etching of aluminum and aluminum alloys (D.W. Hess and R.H. Bruce). 2. Plasma etching of refractory metals and metal silicides (T.P. Chow, A.N. Saxena, L.M. Ephrath and R.S. Bennett). 3. Dry etching of group III-group V compound semiconductors (R.H. Burton, R. A. Gottscho and G. Smolinsky). 4. Reactive ion beam etching (R.A. Powell and D.F. Downey). 5. Dry etching for microelectronics - A bibliography (L.C.Molieri). Subject index.
Description
This volume collects together for the first time a series of in-depth, critical reviews of important topics in dry etching, such as dry processing of III-V compound semiconductors, dry etching of refractory metal silicides and dry etching aluminium and aluminium alloys. This topical format provides the reader with more specialised information and references than found in a general review article. In addition, it presents a broad perspective which would otherwise have to be gained by reading a large number of individual research papers. An additional important and unique feature of this book is the inclusion of an extensive literature review of dry processing, compiled by search of computerized data bases. A subject index allows ready access to the key points raised in each of the chapters.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983585