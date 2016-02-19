Dry Etching for Microelectronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444869050, 9780080983585

Dry Etching for Microelectronics, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: R.A. Powell
eBook ISBN: 9780080983585
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Plasma-assisted etching of aluminum and aluminum alloys (D.W. Hess and R.H. Bruce). 2. Plasma etching of refractory metals and metal silicides (T.P. Chow, A.N. Saxena, L.M. Ephrath and R.S. Bennett). 3. Dry etching of group III-group V compound semiconductors (R.H. Burton, R. A. Gottscho and G. Smolinsky). 4. Reactive ion beam etching (R.A. Powell and D.F. Downey). 5. Dry etching for microelectronics - A bibliography (L.C.Molieri). Subject index.

Description

This volume collects together for the first time a series of in-depth, critical reviews of important topics in dry etching, such as dry processing of III-V compound semiconductors, dry etching of refractory metal silicides and dry etching aluminium and aluminium alloys. This topical format provides the reader with more specialised information and references than found in a general review article. In addition, it presents a broad perspective which would otherwise have to be gained by reading a large number of individual research papers. An additional important and unique feature of this book is the inclusion of an extensive literature review of dry processing, compiled by search of computerized data bases. A subject index allows ready access to the key points raised in each of the chapters.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080983585

