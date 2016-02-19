Dry Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444814593, 9780080858944

Dry Chemistry, Volume 25

1st Edition

Analysis with Carrier-bound Reagents

Authors: O. Sonntag
eBook ISBN: 9780080858944
eBook ISBN: 9780080887364
Paperback ISBN: 9780444814593
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th October 1993
Page Count: 640
Table of Contents

Preface of the English edition. Preface of the German edition. Introduction to Dry Chemistry. Theory of Reflection Spectroscopy. Instrument Systems: Cobas Ready System; Drichem 1000; Ektachem systems; Opus system; Reflotron system; Seralyzer system; Stratus system. Dry chemistry as used in the physician's office laboratory. Summary. Index.

Description

Dry chemistry has been accepted as an important technology in medical laboratories for many years. Many evaluations of this technology have been undertaken by reputable clinical laboratories, the results of which were excellent when compared with conventional wet chemistry analysis.

This book contains a detailed overview of the current knowledge in the field of dry chemistry both in the physicians' office laboratories and large medical laboratories. The results from many evaluation studies are presented, as is data from interference studies which complete the descriptions of many dry chemistry methods.

A detailed description of various commercially available dry chemistry systems such as Ektachem, Reflotron, Seralyzer, Cobas Ready, Drichem, Opus and Stratus are also included.

This book effectively describes the current state-of-the-art technology and knowledge and succeeds in filling the gap in information in this important field of clinical chemistry science.

Originally published as 'Trockenchemie' by Georg Thieme Verlag, Stuttgart, Dr. Sonntag has taken the opportunity of this translation to completely revise and update the contents of his book.

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858944
eBook ISBN:
9780080887364
Paperback ISBN:
9780444814593

About the Authors

O. Sonntag Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientific and Technical Department, Kodak Clinical Diagnostics Center Europe, Parc Club des Tanneries, Lingolsheim, France

