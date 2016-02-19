Drugs in Psychiatric Practice present a comprehensive examination of the drug treatment in psychiatry. It discusses certain ways in which drugs behaved. It addresses the advances in pharmacology and the basis of prescription. Some of the topics covered in the book are the classification of psychotropic drugs; basic principles of pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism; anti-schizophrenic drugs; evaluation of psychotropic drugs; unconventional chemotherapy; anti-parkinsonian and anti-dyskinetic drugs; introduction of amitriptyline; and tricyclic antidepressants. The role of tricyclic drugs in the treatment of enuresis and the drug treatment of organic brain syndrome are fully covered. An in-depth account of the monoamine oxidase inhibitors and amine precursors are provided. The tolerance and pharmacological dependence on alcohol are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the factors involve in ethanol metabolism. Another section focuses on the unwanted effects of psychotropic drugs. The book can provide useful information to doctors, pharmacists, psychologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



Introduction

1 Classification of Psychotropic Drugs

What is a Psychotropic Drug?

Types of Classification

Classification of Drugs Used in This Book

2 Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism—Basic Principles

Definitions and Basic Principles in Pharmacokinetics

Absorption

Protein Binding and Distribution

Metabolism

Excretion

Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacological Effect

Conclusions

3 Evaluation of Psychotropic Drugs

Animal Studies

Experimental Studies in Volunteers

Experimental Studies in Patients

Early Clinical Trials

Controlled Clinical Trials

Marketing

Early and Late Clinical Evaluation

4 Antischizophrenic Drugs

Introduction

Nomenclature

Unconventional Chemotherapy

Pharmacology

Non-DA-Related Pharmacology

Pharmacokinetics

Clinical Efficacy

Unwanted Effects

5 Antiparkinsonian and Antidyskinetic Drugs

Introduction

Pathophysiology of Neuroleptic-Induced Movement Disorders

Drug Treatment of Neuroleptic-Induced Movement Disorders

6 Antianxiety Drugs

Generalized Central Anxiolytics (Sedative Drugs)

Specific Central Anxiolytics (Ataractic Drugs)

Peripheral Anxiolytics

Comparison of Antianxiety Drugs

7 Tricyclic Antidepressants

Introduction

Pharmacology

Pharmacokinetics

Clinical Use

Introduction of Amitriptyline

Other Tricyclic Antidepressant Drugs

Comparisons Between Tricyclic Drugs and Other Antidepressive Treatments

Tricyclic Drugs in the Treatment of Enuresis

General Topics Concerning the Tricyclic Drugs

Unwanted Effects

8 New Generation of Antidepressants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

MAO Inhibitors

Maprotiline

Mianserin

Viloxazine

Flupenthixol

Nomifensine

Trazadone

Zimelidine

Comments

Summary

9 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors and Amine Precursors

Pharmacology

Pharmacokinetics

Clinical Use

Dosage and Clinical Response

Unwanted Effects

Individual Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Main Clinical Indications for Maois

Amine Precursors

10 Lithium Carbonate

Introduction and Historical Aspects

Pharmacology

Pharmacokinetics

Determination of Lithium Concentration

Lithium Preparations

Clinical Use

Treatment of Depression with Lithium

Lithium and Schizoaffective Disorders

Lithium and Other Conditions

Unwanted Effects

Drug Interactions

Unwanted and Toxic Effects of Lithium

11 Psychostimulants

Introduction

Pharmacology

Pharmacokinetics

Clinical Efficacy

Adverse Effects

Methylphenidate

Other Psychostimulants

Fenfluramine

Caffeine

Drug Interactions

12 Drugs of Dependence

Controlled Drugs

Opiate Drugs

Tobacco Smoking and Nicotine Dependence

Amphetamines

Hallucinogens

Solvent Abuse

Minor Analgesic Abuse

Non-Barbiturate Sedatives

Barbiturates

Cannabis

Cocaine

13 Alcohol

Historical Background

Ethanol Metabolism

Ethanol Oxidation

Problem Drinking

Tolerance and Pharmacological Dependence

Alcohol and Women

Ethanol and the Neuronal Membrane

The Fetal Alcohol Syndrome

Hangover and the Role of Congeners

Clinical Use of Ethanol

Drug Interactions

Drug Treatment for Problem Drinking

14 Drugs in Child Psychiatry

Pharmacokinetics

Pharmacodynamics

Antianxiety Drugs

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Amine Precursors

Lithium Carbonate

Psychostimulants

Summary of Clinical Use

Unwanted Effects of Psychotropic Drugs in Children

15 Drugs in Psychogeriatrics

Introduction

Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Aspects of Aging

Other Aspects of Aging of Relevance to Psychotropic Drug Therapy

Unwanted Effects of Psychotropic Drugs—Some General Principles

Antidepressant Drugs and the Treatment of Depression

Minor Tranquillizers and the Treatment of Anxiety and Insomnia

Major Tranquillizers and the Treatment of Paranoid States

The Drug Treatment of Organic Brain Syndrome

Lithium and the Treatment of Mania and Recurrent Depression

Non-Psychotropic Drugs Causing Psychiatric Problems

Conclusions

16 Other Uses of Psychotropic Drugs in Psychiatry

Anorexia Nervosa

Obesity

Sexual Disorders

Drugs to Improve Sexual Performance

Other Uses of Hormones in Psychiatry

Index of Drug Interactions

Index of International Trade Names

Subject Index

