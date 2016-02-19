Drugs in Psychiatric Practice
1st Edition
Description
Drugs in Psychiatric Practice present a comprehensive examination of the drug treatment in psychiatry. It discusses certain ways in which drugs behaved. It addresses the advances in pharmacology and the basis of prescription.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the classification of psychotropic drugs; basic principles of pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism; anti-schizophrenic drugs; evaluation of psychotropic drugs; unconventional chemotherapy; anti-parkinsonian and anti-dyskinetic drugs; introduction of amitriptyline; and tricyclic antidepressants. The role of tricyclic drugs in the treatment of enuresis and the drug treatment of organic brain syndrome are fully covered. An in-depth account of the monoamine oxidase inhibitors and amine precursors are provided. The tolerance and pharmacological dependence on alcohol are completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the factors involve in ethanol metabolism. Another section focuses on the unwanted effects of psychotropic drugs.
The book can provide useful information to doctors, pharmacists, psychologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Classification of Psychotropic Drugs
What is a Psychotropic Drug?
Types of Classification
Classification of Drugs Used in This Book
2 Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism—Basic Principles
Definitions and Basic Principles in Pharmacokinetics
Absorption
Protein Binding and Distribution
Metabolism
Excretion
Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacological Effect
Conclusions
3 Evaluation of Psychotropic Drugs
Animal Studies
Experimental Studies in Volunteers
Experimental Studies in Patients
Early Clinical Trials
Controlled Clinical Trials
Marketing
Early and Late Clinical Evaluation
4 Antischizophrenic Drugs
Introduction
Nomenclature
Unconventional Chemotherapy
Pharmacology
Non-DA-Related Pharmacology
Pharmacokinetics
Clinical Efficacy
Unwanted Effects
5 Antiparkinsonian and Antidyskinetic Drugs
Introduction
Pathophysiology of Neuroleptic-Induced Movement Disorders
Drug Treatment of Neuroleptic-Induced Movement Disorders
6 Antianxiety Drugs
Generalized Central Anxiolytics (Sedative Drugs)
Specific Central Anxiolytics (Ataractic Drugs)
Peripheral Anxiolytics
Comparison of Antianxiety Drugs
7 Tricyclic Antidepressants
Introduction
Pharmacology
Pharmacokinetics
Clinical Use
Introduction of Amitriptyline
Other Tricyclic Antidepressant Drugs
Comparisons Between Tricyclic Drugs and Other Antidepressive Treatments
Tricyclic Drugs in the Treatment of Enuresis
General Topics Concerning the Tricyclic Drugs
Unwanted Effects
8 New Generation of Antidepressants
Tricyclic Antidepressants
MAO Inhibitors
Maprotiline
Mianserin
Viloxazine
Flupenthixol
Nomifensine
Trazadone
Zimelidine
Comments
Summary
9 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors and Amine Precursors
Pharmacology
Pharmacokinetics
Clinical Use
Dosage and Clinical Response
Unwanted Effects
Individual Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Main Clinical Indications for Maois
Amine Precursors
10 Lithium Carbonate
Introduction and Historical Aspects
Pharmacology
Pharmacokinetics
Determination of Lithium Concentration
Lithium Preparations
Clinical Use
Treatment of Depression with Lithium
Lithium and Schizoaffective Disorders
Lithium and Other Conditions
Unwanted Effects
Drug Interactions
Unwanted and Toxic Effects of Lithium
11 Psychostimulants
Introduction
Pharmacology
Pharmacokinetics
Clinical Efficacy
Adverse Effects
Methylphenidate
Other Psychostimulants
Fenfluramine
Caffeine
Drug Interactions
12 Drugs of Dependence
Controlled Drugs
Opiate Drugs
Tobacco Smoking and Nicotine Dependence
Amphetamines
Hallucinogens
Solvent Abuse
Minor Analgesic Abuse
Non-Barbiturate Sedatives
Barbiturates
Cannabis
Cocaine
13 Alcohol
Historical Background
Ethanol Metabolism
Ethanol Oxidation
Problem Drinking
Tolerance and Pharmacological Dependence
Alcohol and Women
Ethanol and the Neuronal Membrane
The Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
Hangover and the Role of Congeners
Clinical Use of Ethanol
Drug Interactions
Drug Treatment for Problem Drinking
14 Drugs in Child Psychiatry
Pharmacokinetics
Pharmacodynamics
Antianxiety Drugs
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Amine Precursors
Lithium Carbonate
Psychostimulants
Summary of Clinical Use
Unwanted Effects of Psychotropic Drugs in Children
15 Drugs in Psychogeriatrics
Introduction
Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Aspects of Aging
Other Aspects of Aging of Relevance to Psychotropic Drug Therapy
Unwanted Effects of Psychotropic Drugs—Some General Principles
Antidepressant Drugs and the Treatment of Depression
Minor Tranquillizers and the Treatment of Anxiety and Insomnia
Major Tranquillizers and the Treatment of Paranoid States
The Drug Treatment of Organic Brain Syndrome
Lithium and the Treatment of Mania and Recurrent Depression
Non-Psychotropic Drugs Causing Psychiatric Problems
Conclusions
16 Other Uses of Psychotropic Drugs in Psychiatry
Anorexia Nervosa
Obesity
Sexual Disorders
Drugs to Improve Sexual Performance
Other Uses of Hormones in Psychiatry
Index of Drug Interactions
Index of International Trade Names
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 2nd February 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191935