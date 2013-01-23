Drugs for the Heart - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9781455733224, 9781455726752

Drugs for the Heart

8th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Lionel Opie Bernard Gersh
Paperback ISBN: 9781455733224
eBook ISBN: 9781455726752
eBook ISBN: 9780323248167
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd January 2013
Page Count: 592
Description

Drugs for the Heart presents highly portable, up-to-date information on every drug class used to treat cardiovascular disease. Drs. Lionel H. Opie and Bernard J. Gersh put the latest dosages, interactions, indications and contraindications, side effects, and more at your fingertips, equipping you to make effective clinical decisions on behalf of your patients

Key Features

  • Quickly check when to use each drug for any condition with the popular "Which Drug for Which Disease" chapter.
  • Get expert advice from the practice-proven experience of two well-known editors who represent the best possible combination of clinical and research expertise in cardiovascular therapeutics.
  • Expedite your reference with summaries of each drug class at the end of chapters.
  • Carry it with you anywhere thanks to a highly compact, pocket-sized format.

Table of Contents

1 ß-Blocking Agents

2 Nitrates and newer Antianginals

3 Calcium Channel Blockers

4 Diuretics

5 Inhibitors of the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone

6 Heart Failure

7 Antihypertensive Therapies

8 Antiarrhythmic Drugs and Strategies

9 Antithrombotic Agents: Platelet Inhibitors, Acute Anticoagulants, Fibrinolytics, and Chronic Anticoagulants

10 Lipid-Modifying and Antiatherosclerotic Drugs

11 Metabolic Syndrome, Hyperglycemia, and Type 2 Diabetes

12 Which Therapy for Which Condition?

About the Author

Lionel Opie

Affiliations and Expertise

Codirector, Cape Heart Centre annd Medical Research Councill's Interuniversity Heart Research Group; Professor of Medicine, University of Cape Town Medical School, Cape Town, South Africa; Visiting Professor, 1984-1998, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA

Bernard Gersh

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Chair, Cardiovascular Education, Mayo Medical School; Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

