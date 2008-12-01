Drugs for the Heart
7th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
The new edition of this market-leading cardiac drug resource equips you with the latest advances in cardiovascular pharmacology, one of the most rapidly changing areas of medicine. It not only offers in-depth information on all of the drug classes used to treat heart disease, but also covers new drug classes, drug use for single and multiple problem management, and more. Dynamic full-color drawings illustrate key pharmacological and physiological actions, and a user-friendly organization directs you to the information you need. An increased emphasis on the practical use of drugs saves you valuable time in researching relevant information. A companion website offers access to the fully searchable book online, enabling you to quickly search the complete contents via drug, disease or drug action...wherever and whenever you need it.
Key Features
- Includes online access to a companion website where you can quickly search the complete contents of the book by drug, disease, or drug action.
- Features the practice-proven experience of two well-known editors who represent the best possible combination of clinical and research expertise in cardiovascular therapeutics.
- Offers easy-to-access, useful information on when to use each drug—and for what conditions—in a chapter entitled “Which Drug for Which Disease.”
- Discusses the management of single diseases and multiple comorbidities.
- Summarizes each drug class at the end of chapters to expedite reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 1st December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740895
About the Author
Lionel Opie
Affiliations and Expertise
Codirector, Cape Heart Centre annd Medical Research Councill's Interuniversity Heart Research Group; Professor of Medicine, University of Cape Town Medical School, Cape Town, South Africa; Visiting Professor, 1984-1998, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA
Bernard Gersh
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Chair, Cardiovascular Education, Mayo Medical School; Consultant, Cardiovascular Diseases and Internal Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
