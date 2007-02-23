Drugs for the Geriatric Patient

This user-friendly, comprehensive drug reference, point-of-care usage -provides clinical information on more than 1000 drugs and their use in geriatric patients. In addition to dosage information and clinical indications, this reference also addresses the challenging issues of drug-drug and drug-disease interactions, polypharmacy, toxicity, compromised renal and hepatic function, withdrawal events, and more. Useful summary sections provide ‘at a glance' conclusions, recommendations and clinical pearls.