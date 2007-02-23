Drugs for the Geriatric Patient - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416002086, 9781437710359

Drugs for the Geriatric Patient

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Shorr
eBook ISBN: 9781437710359
Paperback ISBN: 9781416002086
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd February 2007
Page Count: 1408
Description

This user-friendly, comprehensive drug reference, point-of-care usage -provides clinical information on more than 1000 drugs and their use in geriatric patients. In addition to dosage information and clinical indications, this reference also addresses the challenging issues of drug-drug and drug-disease interactions, polypharmacy, toxicity, compromised renal and hepatic function, withdrawal events, and more. Useful summary sections provide ‘at a glance' conclusions, recommendations and clinical pearls.

Key Features

  • Get comprehensive guidance on all the drugs you could conceivably encounter in treating the geriatric patient.
  • Better serve your geriatric patients with dosage and usage guidelines developed specifically for them.
  • Find information quickly using the practical, clinically-focused, full-color format.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Abbreviations

Medication Use

Drugs

Index

About the Author

Ronald Shorr

Affiliations and Expertise

Ruth S. Jewett Professor of Geriatrics, Aging & Geriatric Research, University of Florida; Director, Geriatric Research Education & Clinical Center (GRECC), Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, Gainsville, FL, USA

