Drugs for the Geriatric Patient
1st Edition
Description
This user-friendly, comprehensive drug reference, point-of-care usage -provides clinical information on more than 1000 drugs and their use in geriatric patients. In addition to dosage information and clinical indications, this reference also addresses the challenging issues of drug-drug and drug-disease interactions, polypharmacy, toxicity, compromised renal and hepatic function, withdrawal events, and more. Useful summary sections provide ‘at a glance' conclusions, recommendations and clinical pearls.
Key Features
- Get comprehensive guidance on all the drugs you could conceivably encounter in treating the geriatric patient.
- Better serve your geriatric patients with dosage and usage guidelines developed specifically for them.
- Find information quickly using the practical, clinically-focused, full-color format.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Abbreviations
Medication Use
Drugs
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2007
- Published:
- 23rd February 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710359
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781416002086
About the Author
Ronald Shorr
Affiliations and Expertise
Ruth S. Jewett Professor of Geriatrics, Aging & Geriatric Research, University of Florida; Director, Geriatric Research Education & Clinical Center (GRECC), Malcom Randall VA Medical Center, Gainsville, FL, USA