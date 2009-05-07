Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women
2nd Edition
Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women, 2nd Edition, by Carl P. Weiner, MD, MBA, FACOG, and Catalin Buhimschi, MD, is a must-have reference that details how virtually all of today’s drugs and herbal supplements interact with pregnancy and lactation. Updated thoroughly and covering nearly 2,000 substances, the new edition explains whether each drug is FDA-approved for use by expecting or nursing mothers...is known to be safe for use...or is known to pose a danger. An alphabetical organization by both trade and generic name...a special index listing drugs by category...and an easy-to-read page format make reference more efficient. As an Expert Consult title, it now includes fully searchable convenient online access to the complete contents of the book at www.expertconsult.com.
- Describes each substance's mechanism of action, side effects, drug-drug interactions, dosage, cost of therapy, and degree of safety during pregnancy or lactation, providing the thorough details you need to choose the most effective course of treatment.
- Indicates not only whether the FDA has approved a drug based on clinical trials, but also whether the drug is generally considered to be safe in the absence of FDA approval.
- Includes over-the-counter drugs and alternative medications as well as prescription drugs, to give you a broad background of available drugs.
- Uses an eye-catching icon to highlight known teratogens.
- No. of pages:
- 1120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 7th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721362
Carl Weiner
Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS
Catalin Buhimschi
Clinical Instructor, Maternal Fetal Medicine, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale University, New Haven, CT