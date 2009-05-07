Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women, 2nd Edition, by Carl P. Weiner, MD, MBA, FACOG, and Catalin Buhimschi, MD, is a must-have reference that details how virtually all of today’s drugs and herbal supplements interact with pregnancy and lactation. Updated thoroughly and covering nearly 2,000 substances, the new edition explains whether each drug is FDA-approved for use by expecting or nursing mothers...is known to be safe for use...or is known to pose a danger. An alphabetical organization by both trade and generic name...a special index listing drugs by category...and an easy-to-read page format make reference more efficient. As an Expert Consult title, it now includes fully searchable convenient online access to the complete contents of the book at www.expertconsult.com.