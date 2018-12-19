Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323428743, 9780323511018

Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women

3rd Edition

Authors: Carl Weiner
eBook ISBN: 9780323511018
eBook ISBN: 9780323508704
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323428743
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th December 2018
Page Count: 1170
Description

Comprehensive and easy to use, Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women, 3rd Edition, remains your #1 resource for reliable information on virtually all of today’s drugs and herbal supplements and how they interact with pregnancy and lactation. This logically organized reference has been frequently emulated, but not duplicated. The 3rd Edition has been thoroughly updated to keep you current with new drugs, changes in FDA labeling, and more in-depth information on interactions. Designed for ease of use in the clinical setting, it provides the key drug information needed by physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and others involved in the care of pregnant and lactating women.

Key Features

  • Uses a consistent, easy-to-follow format for each substance: generic and trade name • class • indications • mechanism of action • dosage, with contraindications and cautions • maternal considerations • fetal considerations • drug interactions • breastfeeding safety • references • and summary information.

  • Describes over-the-counter drugs and alternative medications as well as prescription drugs.

  • Uses an eye-catching icon to highlight known teratogens.

  • Includes international drug names to give this reference a global perspective.

Table of Contents

Contents

Drugs

Abbreviations

Appendices

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1170
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323511018
eBook ISBN:
9780323508704
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323428743

About the Author

Carl Weiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS

