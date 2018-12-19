Comprehensive and easy to use, Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women, 3rd Edition, remains your #1 resource for reliable information on virtually all of today’s drugs and herbal supplements and how they interact with pregnancy and lactation. This logically organized reference has been frequently emulated, but not duplicated. The 3rd Edition has been thoroughly updated to keep you current with new drugs, changes in FDA labeling, and more in-depth information on interactions. Designed for ease of use in the clinical setting, it provides the key drug information needed by physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and others involved in the care of pregnant and lactating women.