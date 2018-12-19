Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women
3rd Edition
Description
Comprehensive and easy to use, Drugs for Pregnant and Lactating Women, 3rd Edition, remains your #1 resource for reliable information on virtually all of today’s drugs and herbal supplements and how they interact with pregnancy and lactation. This logically organized reference has been frequently emulated, but not duplicated. The 3rd Edition has been thoroughly updated to keep you current with new drugs, changes in FDA labeling, and more in-depth information on interactions. Designed for ease of use in the clinical setting, it provides the key drug information needed by physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and others involved in the care of pregnant and lactating women.
Key Features
- Uses a consistent, easy-to-follow format for each substance: generic and trade name • class • indications • mechanism of action • dosage, with contraindications and cautions • maternal considerations • fetal considerations • drug interactions • breastfeeding safety • references • and summary information.
- Describes over-the-counter drugs and alternative medications as well as prescription drugs.
- Uses an eye-catching icon to highlight known teratogens.
- Includes international drug names to give this reference a global perspective.
Table of Contents
Contents
Drugs
Abbreviations
Appendices
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 19th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511018
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323508704
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323428743
About the Author
Carl Weiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Kansas School of Medicine, Kansas City, KS