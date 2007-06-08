Drugs During Pregnancy and Lactation
2nd Edition
Treatment Options and Risk Assessment
Description
The latest edition is the resource for any practicing OB/GYN, family physician, midwife, or pharmacist who prescribes medicinal products to or evaluates environmental or occupational exposures in women who are or may become pregnant. Based on the highly successful seven German editions of this reference, the up-to-date drug listings have been revised into a handy pocket guide color tabbed for quick access to important information. Easy to reference each drug is listed discussing the side effects, general impact on organ systems, potential toxicity, and risks before offering dosage recommendations. It is the only book of its kind to provide conclusive information on treatments for diseases during pregnancy and lactation and actions to be taken after (inadvertant) exposure to drugs suspected to be developmentaly toxic. Unlike other dosage guides, this edition is an affordable, compact compendium of knowledge on the very latest drugs and their effects on pregnant/lactating women.
Key Features
- Provides conclusive information on the prevention of birth defects through the safe use of drugs before pregnancy, as well as during pregnancy and lactation
- Essential new information on herbs, vitamins, and nutrition supplements used during pregnancy
- Structured according to indication group, rather than alphabetically, providing a more user-friendly guide that makes it easier to compare drugs
- Includes a conveniently removable 'quick reference' card of most frequently used drugs and their safety
Readership
Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Breast feeding specialists, Nursing practitioners, Midwives
Table of Contents
Preface List of Contributors
1. General commentary to drug therapy and drug risks in pregnancy Richard K. Miller, Paul W. Peters and Christof E. Schaefer
2. Specific drug therapies during pregnancy 2.1 Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Minke Reuvers, Christof Schaefer 2.2 Antiallergic Drugs and Desensitization Margreet Rost van Tonningen 2.3 Antiasthmatic and Cough Medication Hanneke Garbis 2.4 Antiemetics Lee H Goldstein, Matitiahu Berkovitch 2.5 Gastrointestinal, Antilipidemic Agents and Spasmolytics Margreet Rost van Tonningen 2.6 Anti-infective agents Hanneke Garbis, Margreet Rost van Tonningen, Minke Reuvers 2.7 Vaccines and Immunoglobulins Paul Peters 2.8 Heart and Circulatory System Drugs and Diuretics Corinna Weber-Schöndorfer 2.9 Anticoagulant and fibrinolytic drugs Minke Reuvers 2.10 Antiepileptics Elisabeth Robert-Gnansia, Christof Schaefer 2.11 Psychotropic drugs Hanneke Garbis, Patricia R. McElhatton 2.12.Immunomodulators Corinna Weber-Schöndorfer 2.13 Antineoplastic Drugs Corinna Weber-Schöndorfer, Christof Schaefer 2.14 Uterine contraction agents, tocolytics, vaginal therapeutics and local contraceptives Herman van Geijn 2.15 Hormones Elvira Rodriguez-Pinilla, Corinna Weber-Schöndorfer 2.16 General and local anesthetics and muscle relaxants Asher Ornoy 2.17 Dermatological medications and local therapeutics Paul Peters, Christof Schaefer 2.18 Vitamins, minerals and trace elements Paul Peters, Christof Schaefer 2.19 Herbs During Pregnancy Henry M. Hess, Richard K. Miller, 2.20 Diagnostic agents Elisabeth Robert-Gnansia 2.21Recreational drugs Paul Peters Christof Schaefer 2.22 Poisonings and Toxins Christof Schaefer 2.23 Occupational, industrial and environmental agents Paul Peters, Richard K. Miller and Patricia R. McElhatton
3 General Commentary on Drug Therapy and Drug Risk During Lactation Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer
4 Specific drug therapies during lactation 4.1 Analgesics, antiphlogistics and anesthetics Christof Schaefer 4.2 Antiallergics, antiasthmatics and antitussives Christof Schaefer 4.3 Gastrointestinal drugs Christof Schaefer 4.4 Antiinfectives Christof Schaefer 4.5 Vaccines and Immunoglobulins Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.6 Cardiovascular drugs and diuretics Christof Schaefer 4.7 Anticoagulants and fibrinolytics Christof Schaefer 4.8 Antiepileptics Christof Schaefer 4.9 Psychotropic drugs Christof Schaefer 4.10 Immunomodulating and Antineoplastic Agents Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.11 Hormones and hormone antagonists Christof Schaefer 4.12 Dermatological Drugs and Local Therapeutics Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.13 Alternative Remedies , Vitamins and Minerals Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.14 Diagnostics Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.15 Infections Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.16 Recreational Drugs Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.17 Plant Toxins Ruth Lawrence, Christof Schaefer 4.18 Industrial chemicals and environmental contaminants Christof Schaefer Appendix A - Teratology Information Centers Appendix B - Addresses for breastfeeding support Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 8th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080549774
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520722
About the Editor
Christof Schaefer
Affiliations and Expertise
Berlin Teratology Information Unit, Berlin, Germany
Paul W.J. Peters
Affiliations and Expertise
University Medical Centre Utrecht, The Netherlands
Richard K Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics/Gynecology, University of Rochester, Rochester, NY
Reviews
"A welcome edition to an already thorough reference...succinct texts such as this are invaluable and worthy of a spot on a bookshelf of any health care practitioner who advises pregnant or lactating women." - Myla Moretti, Motherisk Program, Toronto, Ontario, in CANADIAN JOURNAL OF HOSPITAL PHARMACY
"The best feature of this book is its thorough coverage of how medications pass into breast milk and the way it takes into consideration the differences posed by infant age and maturity. Lists of drug therapies accompanied with recommendations regarding therapy choice and safe alternatives, are especially helpful. The appendixes are a highlight of this book, providing practitioners with a wealth of listed resources. This book is highly recommended to all clinicians working in the areas of obstetrics, pediatrics, and lactation. It offers more specific recommendations regarding treatment options than a similar book, Hale's Medications and Mothers Milk, 12th edition (Hale Publishing, 2006)...[Schaefer] is a great addition to the clinician's library. This second edition contains major revisions with many sections completely rewritten, and the price is lower, making the book available to a greater readership." --Doody
"The book comes with a nifty accessibility enhancer, a laminated pocket card with a table of risk/safety attributes of commonly used medications. The availability of information in such a compact and pocket-friendly form will be very popular with some clinicians...The contributors to this book have done a very nice job...An important feature of Drugs During Pregnancy and Lactation. Treatment options and risk assessment is the inclusion of recommendations for most medications or groups of medications. The recommendations are set forth in a shaded box for easy visibility and will be appreciated by clinicians looking for clear answers. This book has staying power, and I expect we will see subsequent editions on a regular basis...the book will find an appreciative audience." --Anthony R. Scialli, M.D., Reproductive Toxicology Center, Bethesda, MD
"A user-friendly pocket guide that's been extensively revised throughout, with content rewritten and adapted for an internal audience...includes a removable quick reference card on the safety of most frequently used drugs. The book contains new information on herbs, vitamins, and supplement use during pregnancy and expanded chapters on antiepileptics, psychopharmacological agents, disease modifying drugs, and cancer therapy." --CONTEMPORARY OB/GYN
"It is wonderful to have another source to assess the risks for use of medications not only in pregnancy but while breastfeeding." --Sharon Voyer Lavigne, M.S, Connecticut Pregnancy Exposure Information Service
"Drugs During Pregnancy and Lacation, Treatment Options and Risk Assessment, Second Edition, is a well organized, concise, and comprehensive reference guide assembled by internationally recognized experts in the field – a valuable tool for clinicians." --Christina D. Chambers, Ph.D., M.P.H., Departments of Pediatrics and Family and Preventive Medicine, University of California in San Diego