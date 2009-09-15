Drugs & Equipment in Anaesthetic Practice
6th Edition
Description
The main objective of this book is to present the fundamentals and applications of drugs and equipment in anaesthetic practice to the undergraduate medical students. This book has been divided into two sections: the first section describes the drugs and the second section describes the equipment in common use.
Key Features
- Covers essential pharmacology and therapeutics of common drugs in current anaesthetic practice.
- Provides comprehensive source of information on the basics and practical uses of various anaesthetic and related equipment.
- Written in a simple, concise and easy-to-understand format.
New Chapters in this Edition
- Antiepileptic Drugs
- Histamine and Antihistaminic Drugs
- Antidepressant Drugs
- Allied Paediatric Anaesthesia Equipment
Table of Contents
Section I DRUGS IN ANAESTHETIC PRACTICE
1. Preanaesthetic Medication
2. Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide
3. Inhalational Anaesthetics
4. Intravenous Anaesthetic Agents
5. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents
6. Anticholinesterase Drugs
7. Local Anaesthetics
8. Narcotic Antagonists
9. Vasopressor Drugs
10. Antiarrhythmic Drugs
11. Digitalis Glycosides
12. Hypotensive Drugs
13. Diuretic Drugs
14. Bronchodilator Drugs
15. Adrenocorticoid Hormones
16. Analeptic Drugs
17. Alkalinizing Agents
18. Uterine Stimulating Drugs
19. Anticoagulant Drugs
20. Hypoglycaemic Drugs
21. Antithyroid Drugs
22. Antiepileptic Drugs
23. Histamine and Antihistamine Drugs
24. Antidepressant Drugs
25. Blood Transfusion
26. Fluids and Electrolytes
27. Drug Interaction in Anaesthesia
28. Placental Transfer of Drugs
Section II EQUIPMENT IN ANAESTHETIC PRACTICE
29. Boyle Anaesthetic Machine
30. Endotracheal Equipment
31. Paediatric Endotracheal Equipment
32. Allied Paediatric Anaesthesia Equipment
33. Carbon Dioxide Absorption
34. Anaesthetic Breathing System
35. Vaporizers
36. Miscellaneous Equipment
37. Endobronchial Anaesthetic Equipment
38. Ventilators
39. Humidifi cation
40. Monitoring
41. Sterilization
42. Fires and Explosions
43. Essential Physics
Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2010
- Published:
- 15th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246184
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131223048