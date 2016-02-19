Drugs, Alcohol and Tobacco in Britain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433398806, 9781483193090

Drugs, Alcohol and Tobacco in Britain

1st Edition

Authors: Jim Zacune Celia Hensman
eBook ISBN: 9781483193090
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 250
Description

Drugs, Alcohol, and Tobacco in Britain focuses on the use and misuse of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco and the British response to these substances.

The manuscript first tackles alcohol production, sale, and control and production of drugs. Discussions focus on licensing laws in England and Wales, taxation, home brewing and distilling, detailed incidence of liquor duties, illicit production of alcoholic beverages, overseas trade, and tied-house system. The book then elaborates on the control of drugs, including international control, Dangerous Drugs Act, 1965, United Kingdom laws, and control of specific psycho-active drugs.

The publication examines the "normal" use of alcohol in Great Britain, medical use of drugs, and a historical perspective of alcohol abuse in Great Britain. Topics include medical use of cannabis, amphetamines, and opiates, student drinking, medical use of alcohol, expenditure on alcohol, and alcohol consumption. The text then takes a look at the misuse of alcohol in Great Britain, non-medical use of cannabis, non-medical use of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide and hallucinogenic drugs, and non-medical use of hypnotics and tranquillizers.

The book is a valuable source of information for readers wanting to study the use and abuse of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco in Great Britain.

Table of Contents


Author's Preface

Foreword

Introduction

Section I. Availability and Control

Introduction

Chapter 1 Alcohol Production and Sale

Chapter 2 Control of Alcohol

Chapter 3 Production of Drugs

Chapter 4 Control of Drugs

Section II. Normal Use of Alcohol and Medical Use of Drugs

Introduction

Chapter 5 ‘Normal’ Use of Alcohol

Chapter 6 Medical Use of Drugs

Section III. Misuse of Alcohol and Non-Medical Use of Drugs

Introduction

Chapter 7 Abuse of Alcohol—A Historical Perspective

Chapter 8 Misuse of Alcohol

Chapter 9 Non-Medical Use of Cannabis

Chapter 10 Non-Medical Use of L.S.D. and Psychedelics

Chapter 11 Non-Medical Use of Amphetamines

Chapter 12 Non-Medical Use of Hypnotic and Tranquillizers

Chapter 13 Non-Medical Use of Opiates

Chapter 14 Poly-Drug Use and Escalation

Section IV. Treatment and Rehabilitation

Introduction

Chapter 15 Alcohol: Treatment and Rehabilitation

Chapter 16 Drugs: Treatment and Rehabilitation

Section V. Education, Advertising, Prevention and Research

Introduction

Chapter 17 Education of the Public on Alcohol and Drug Dependence

Chapter 18 Professional Education and Training on the Problems of Alcohol and Drugs

Chapter 19 Advertising and Mass Media

Chapter 20 Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Dependence

Chapter 21 Research into Alcohol and Drug Dependence

Section VI. Tobacco and the Nation's Health

Introduction

Chapter 22 Tobacco and the Nation's Health

Index

