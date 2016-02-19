Drugs, Alcohol and Tobacco in Britain
1st Edition
Description
Drugs, Alcohol, and Tobacco in Britain focuses on the use and misuse of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco and the British response to these substances.
The manuscript first tackles alcohol production, sale, and control and production of drugs. Discussions focus on licensing laws in England and Wales, taxation, home brewing and distilling, detailed incidence of liquor duties, illicit production of alcoholic beverages, overseas trade, and tied-house system. The book then elaborates on the control of drugs, including international control, Dangerous Drugs Act, 1965, United Kingdom laws, and control of specific psycho-active drugs.
The publication examines the "normal" use of alcohol in Great Britain, medical use of drugs, and a historical perspective of alcohol abuse in Great Britain. Topics include medical use of cannabis, amphetamines, and opiates, student drinking, medical use of alcohol, expenditure on alcohol, and alcohol consumption. The text then takes a look at the misuse of alcohol in Great Britain, non-medical use of cannabis, non-medical use of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide and hallucinogenic drugs, and non-medical use of hypnotics and tranquillizers.
The book is a valuable source of information for readers wanting to study the use and abuse of drugs, alcohol, and tobacco in Great Britain.
Table of Contents
Author's Preface
Foreword
Introduction
Section I. Availability and Control
Introduction
Chapter 1 Alcohol Production and Sale
Chapter 2 Control of Alcohol
Chapter 3 Production of Drugs
Chapter 4 Control of Drugs
Section II. Normal Use of Alcohol and Medical Use of Drugs
Introduction
Chapter 5 ‘Normal’ Use of Alcohol
Chapter 6 Medical Use of Drugs
Section III. Misuse of Alcohol and Non-Medical Use of Drugs
Introduction
Chapter 7 Abuse of Alcohol—A Historical Perspective
Chapter 8 Misuse of Alcohol
Chapter 9 Non-Medical Use of Cannabis
Chapter 10 Non-Medical Use of L.S.D. and Psychedelics
Chapter 11 Non-Medical Use of Amphetamines
Chapter 12 Non-Medical Use of Hypnotic and Tranquillizers
Chapter 13 Non-Medical Use of Opiates
Chapter 14 Poly-Drug Use and Escalation
Section IV. Treatment and Rehabilitation
Introduction
Chapter 15 Alcohol: Treatment and Rehabilitation
Chapter 16 Drugs: Treatment and Rehabilitation
Section V. Education, Advertising, Prevention and Research
Introduction
Chapter 17 Education of the Public on Alcohol and Drug Dependence
Chapter 18 Professional Education and Training on the Problems of Alcohol and Drugs
Chapter 19 Advertising and Mass Media
Chapter 20 Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Dependence
Chapter 21 Research into Alcohol and Drug Dependence
Section VI. Tobacco and the Nation's Health
Introduction
Chapter 22 Tobacco and the Nation's Health
Index
